Elon Musk, May 30, 2020 (JOE MARINO / MAXPPP)

The exuberant boss of Tesla and Space X has struck again. Not content to send recyclable rockets into space, Elon Musk wants to connect our brains. Enough to give nightmares to all the conspirators on Earth, who already fantasize about 5G, vaccines and Bill Gates …

The South African entrepreneur has just made the first demonstrations of his brain implants project, on which his company Neuralink is working. It’s a chip, about the size of a small coin (23mm in diameter, 8mm thick), designed to be implanted in the skull, connected to the brain by tiny electrical wires. The implant will work with Bluetooth technology to communicate with the outside. And it will recharge at night by induction, that is to say with a charger placed on the head, like a wireless charger for a cell phone.

The aim of the game ? It is, according to Elon Musk, to cure diseases of the nervous system, such as Alzheimer’s disease, spinal cord injuries or even depressions. Then, perhaps, in the future, allow to interact with the outside. For example, playing a video game or calling in thought your autonomous car (Tesla of course).

However, the scientific community is not really excited and has many reservations. But Elon Musk is holding on. He presented experiments carried out on pigs. In particular on a sow, baptized Gertrude who currently wears an implant and another, Dorothy, who had an implant which was removed (so it is reversible). It seems that the animals are doing well.

While waiting for the ethical debates that all this will not fail to arouse, Elon Musk wants to attract talent with his communication operation. Neuralink hopes to eventually employ 10,000 people. To seduce the little geniuses, he does not hesitate to sell dreams and fantasies while also asserting that, in the future, we will be able to even save his memories and download them in a new body or in a robot body. Welcome to Black Mirror.