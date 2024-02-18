The political question in Brazil is not whether Bolsonaro will end up in jail or not, but when, since the plot that the police are uncovering about his failed attempts at a military coup to prevent Lula from coming to power, or as he says, “of communism” is in the light of the sun.

The doubt also lies with the Lula Government, whether or not it is interested in imprisoning the right-wing extremist now for fear that his still followers could turn him into a martyr, who, if it is true that they have diminished, are still many and range from some Army forces, to right-wing businessmen and the strength of the evangelical churches.

Those who know the ins and outs of the multifaceted Brazilian extreme right, and the close relations not only of Bolsonaro but of his entire family with the American Trump who could return to power in the United States, are convinced that Bolsonaro is waiting for such a result before giving up. .

And that is, at the same time, Lula's fear, that with Trump's possible victory, a dangerous trio could form in America, after the current victories of the two right-wing extremists, with Milei in Argentina and Bukele in El Salvador, that would culminate in a kind of American extreme right. As Janaina Figuereido has written, in her O Globo column, a new Latin American far-right network is beginning to emerge, led by former President Trump, and she comments: “These are dark times for the regional integration plans of the Lula III Government.”

Bolsonaro knows all this and it is perhaps what has led him to his decision not to surrender, risking even the possibility of being imprisoned, by calling in his favor, for the next day the 25th, a national demonstration, according to him, “in defense of faith, family and freedom.”

Aware of the ordeal he wants to bet on, he has asked his followers to concentrate in the mythical, São Paulo, dressed in the colors of the national flag, without banners with slogans against the government, totally peaceful, which could even end with a prayer, since the demonstration has been sponsored by Silas Malafaia, one of the most powerful figures in the Pentecostal Church.

For the event, caravans of buses arriving from all over Brazil are already being mobilized at the price of 200 reais (40 euros), which are usually sponsored by right-wing businessmen who have always supported Bolsonaro in his public demonstrations and in his coup plots.

The curious thing about Bolsonaro's surprise that, with one foot in jail, he decides to challenge the Government and try to risk everything with said demonstration, especially if it fails, is that he is not seen like Trump as a proud character, capable of challenging the power in the light of the sun. Bolsonaro has always acted in the shadows of low politics. Furthermore, in one of the videos discovered by the police of a meeting of his with the ministers for the preparation of the coup that sought to prevent Lula's election, he appears disguised in the suit of humility. He confesses to the ministers present, several of them soldiers involved in the coup, that he has never been anything in politics: that he had spent his entire life in Congress, as a simple deputy, wandering through eight minor parties. At a moment in which there is silence in the meeting of ministers, Bolsonaro goes so far as to say that he does not know how a “shithole” like him, which is like calling himself a coward and insignificant, “could have been sitting in this chair.” referring to that of the presidency of the Government.

Perhaps because of the image of him as a “coward” that is appearing in police investigations, which has brought to light a dozen alleged crimes that would be enough and more than enough to decree his imprisonment, his political class and government have been surprised by his daring to defy everyone at the lowest moment of their political destiny.

This is demonstrated by the fact that he called the national demonstration in his favor precisely in greater São Paulo, a kind of traditional sanctuary of the great historical demonstrations that, not infrequently, changed the course of the government, as happened first with the former president, Dilma. , who ended up victim of a impeachment and later with Lula imprisoned.

Bolsonaro has taken the opportunity to call this national demonstration in his favor, since Lula, his great nightmare, is traveling in Africa. The president and his government have expressed a diplomatic silence, waiting, without a doubt, for this ordeal by a seriously politically wounded Bolsonaro to end in failure, if not in a prison order, right there, if the demonstration were to become , even against the will of the extremist, in an act against the Government.

Lula has so far proven to be cautious in relation to the already serious judicial accusations against Bolsonaro. For now, she seems to prefer to see him free so that, in prison, he does not end up becoming a martyr that the right could take advantage of. And the fact is that there is not yet, outside of him, as appears unanimously among political analysts, a figure capable of inheriting Bolsonarism, which, although wounded, is still alive, as demonstrated by the audacity of that dangerous national convocation that has been suspended. to the country.

