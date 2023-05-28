Waiting to be able to fight to bring Sampdoria back to Serie A, Andrea Radrizzani says goodbye to the Premier League: his Leeds are relegated. After bringing him back to the Premier League in 2020, where United had been absent since 2004, he had already saved himself on the last day last year but this time the feat failed. Almost done for already, Leeds lost 1-4 at home to Tottenham this afternoon. Everton was saved by beating Bournemouth 1-0 while with United, Leicester also relegated to the Championship despite the 2-1 success over West Ham.

Heavy weather at Elland Road, where fans invited Radrizzani (who was not at the stadium) to leave the club. On the other hand, it is no secret that the Lombard entrepreneur would be ready to sell his shares to the minority shareholder, the group that owns the San Francisco 49ers, but the lack of salvation would significantly drop the agreed price from 420 million pounds to 150.

From England to Italy, where Radrizzani (Aser Holding) is trying to buy Sampdoria in synergy with Matteo Manfredi’s Gestio Capital. Signed the preliminary agreement with the board of directors on the basis of the capital increase linked to the debt restructuring plan, there is still no agreement with the owners, with Massimo Ferrero.