‘We don’t want to make a copy of a Porsche, for example. We want to do our own thing,” said Joakim Rydholm, Polestar’s head of chassis development. That seems to work reasonably well with the Polestar 3, the first SUV of the brand. The new car sits on the platform of the sensible Volvo XC90, but Polestar does put its own spin on its SUV by making it a lot more playful.

The fully electric Polestar 3 will have three electric motors. In order to drive economically, the car only uses the front engine during normal road behaviour. As soon as the car senses that you are losing traction, the other electric motors jump in. And that’s not just for safety. “On the ice and in the snow you are in full control and you can play with him,” Rydholm told TopGear.

No drift mode, just turn off ESC

The Polestar CEO knows us and you very well: ‘When you switch off the ESC, you can drift with it as much as you want. We don’t have drift modes or anything, but you can glide with them. I think that’s important for TopGear readers to know.” It comes with a caveat though: “If you’re turning drifting into a competition, don’t buy the Polestar 3!”

It’s funny to see Polestar moving away from Volvo more and more. The Polestar 1 still looked suspiciously like a Volvo, but the latest models distinguish themselves more. The philosophy is also clearly different. Volvo was the first car brand to announce that they were going to limit all cars to 180 km/h, but Polestar prefers to focus on driving pleasure.

Driving is different

Drifting in an electric car requires some adaptability, according to Rydholm: ‘In the past you could have the rear break out and countersteer to balance the car. If you counter [in een EV red.]the torque divider and ESC think you want to go in the direction you are steering, and it stops [systeem] your drive. So you have to change.’