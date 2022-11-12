While trying to steal electricity cables, a man was electrocuted on the spot

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Twitter: @cajemenews
The incident occurred last Wednesday, November 9, in Sonora.
The event was recorded in Sonora, Mexico, when the man entered the CFE registry.
November 12, 2022, 02:42 PM
In social networks a video circulates in which it is seen as a spark turns into a column of fire and then a smoke.
Presumably this is the moment when a man is electrocuted after stealing electricity wiring in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora (Mexico).
Supposed thief died yesterday night, this after he tried to remove copper cables, behind the Ley store, 300 and Michoacán 9:50 pm pic.twitter.com/tBpfZL9rvJ
— Cajeme News (@CajemeNews) November 10, 2022
In the clip of a few seconds, the particular buzz of the electric discharge is heard, while the voice of a woman asks: “Is it a fire, is it from the light?”
The event occurred last Wednesday, November 9 and was recorded by residents of Michoacán streetin Ciudad Obregón, which according to some versions was a young man who entered the CFE register, where he died in the robbery attempt.
EL UNIVERSAL (Mexico) / GDA
