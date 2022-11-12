While trying to steal electricity cables, a man was electrocuted on the spot

In social networks a video circulates in which it is seen as a spark turns into a column of fire and then a smoke.

Presumably this is the moment when a man is electrocuted after stealing electricity wiring in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora (Mexico).

(You may be interested: For about a month, a man lived next to his mother’s body)

Supposed thief died yesterday night, this after he tried to remove copper cables, behind the Ley store, 300 and Michoacán 9:50 pm pic.twitter.com/tBpfZL9rvJ — Cajeme News (@CajemeNews) November 10, 2022

In the clip of a few seconds, the particular buzz of the electric discharge is heard, while the voice of a woman asks: “Is it a fire, is it from the light?”

(Also: Mexico: bank forced granny to go on a stretcher to collect her pension)

The event occurred last Wednesday, November 9 and was recorded by residents of Michoacán streetin Ciudad Obregón, which according to some versions was a young man who entered the CFE register, where he died in the robbery attempt.

Read more news about Mexico

– Sisters died after falling into a sewer on the way to a concert

– Prosecutor’s Office captures the driver of the taxi from which the young Lidia Gabriela was thrown

– Panic in Mexico City due to shooting that left three injured: video

EL UNIVERSAL (Mexico) / GDA