Saturday, November 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

While trying to steal electricity cables, a man was electrocuted on the spot

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 12, 2022
in World
0


close

electrocuted

The incident occurred last Wednesday, November 9, in Sonora.

Photo:

Twitter: @cajemenews

The incident occurred last Wednesday, November 9, in Sonora.

The event was recorded in Sonora, Mexico, when the man entered the CFE registry.

In social networks a video circulates in which it is seen as a spark turns into a column of fire and then a smoke.

See also  Ukraine's counterattack manages to contain Russia in the east of the country

Presumably this is the moment when a man is electrocuted after stealing electricity wiring in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora (Mexico).

(You may be interested: For about a month, a man lived next to his mother’s body)

In the clip of a few seconds, the particular buzz of the electric discharge is heard, while the voice of a woman asks: “Is it a fire, is it from the light?”

(Also: Mexico: bank forced granny to go on a stretcher to collect her pension)

The event occurred last Wednesday, November 9 and was recorded by residents of Michoacán streetin Ciudad Obregón, which according to some versions was a young man who entered the CFE register, where he died in the robbery attempt.

Read more news about Mexico

– Sisters died after falling into a sewer on the way to a concert

– Prosecutor’s Office captures the driver of the taxi from which the young Lidia Gabriela was thrown

See also  The hermit who has been living in a forest isolated from the world for 40 years

– Panic in Mexico City due to shooting that left three injured: video

EL UNIVERSAL (Mexico) / GDA

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#steal #electricity #cables #man #electrocuted #spot

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ecuador on alert: player is injured a few days before the World Cup in Qatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended