A military police officer died after being involved in a motorcycle accident during a police chase on Friday night, the 4th, on Avenida Professor Luiz Ignácio Anhaia Melo, in the east zone of São Paulo, according to information from the Secretariat of Public Security of the State of São Paulo (SSP) released this Sunday, 6.

According to the incident report, the victim and his partner were on patrol when two suspects disobeyed a stop order. Then they started chasing the suspects.

When trying to approach them, Leonardo de Souza Pires, 26, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a lamp post.

“The individuals were traveling at high speed, and the victim, when trying to overtake another motorcycle, ended up colliding with the rear of a Honda/CB300, losing control of his motorcycle, being thrown and hitting his helmet against a light pole”, said the SSP.

The Mobile Emergency Service (SAMU) was triggered and the military police officer was rescued at the Vila Alpina State Hospital, but could not resist his injuries.

According to the SSP, the occupant of the other motorcycle, aged 25, was also injured.

The case was registered as disobedience and manslaughter while driving a motor vehicle in the 56th Police District (Vila Alpina). The investigation remains ongoing.

In a note, the secretariat regrets the death of the military police officer, who was rescued, but could not resist the injuries.

On social media, the Secretary of Public Security of the State, Guilherme Derrite, also mourned the loss and offered solidarity to the family members.

“Sad day for all of us in public safety. Another hero gone while defending society. May God comfort his family and friends,” he wrote.