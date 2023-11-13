This is the web version of Americanas, the EL PAÍS América newsletter in which it addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. If you want to subscribe, you can do so. in this link.

Childhood the shape of clouds,

vacuum kites

one two three

for all my sundays

football and patriarchal rituals.

From the book: Childhood is the certainty of dirty, broken and dead thingsby Denisse Buendía.

The Mexican writer and activist Denisse Buendia (Cuernavaca, Morelos, 44 years old) found in poetry a way to exorcise his greatest fears and his own and shared pain. She had a grandmother, a mother and several aunts who dedicated themselves to domestic work all their lives and thanks to the designs of those destinies, she was able to meet other women from a very young age who showed her a revolutionary way of seeing and inhabiting the world. when in Mexico still talking about women’s rights was scandalous and unimportant. She is, along with Alma Karla Sandoval, author of the book The wolf is not there: Story and guide for boys, girls, parents and educators, with which it tries to prevent and warn about the figure of potential threats within their family units to which girls and boys are exposed, without their voices being sufficiently heard and recognized.

In 2007, Buendía wrote his first collection of poems, which he titled animal days (University of Guanajuato), “in an attempt to get rid of romantic love and in which it is already beginning to deal with the theme of family, father and abandonment.” Her grandmother and one of her aunts had worked in the homes of women like Betsie Hollants, a Belgian journalist and former nun who arrived in Morelos in the 1960s, who founded the first library for women in the city of Cuernavaca 52 years ago. The library was named Center for Exchange and Human Development in Latin America. (CIDHAL) and now continues to exist as a civil association. She also lived, thanks to this family and work exchange, with other relevant names in feminism, such as Itziar Lozano or the Mexican Sylvia Marcos. “I lived with them and they talked to me all the time about autonomy and other concepts about feminism. They were very revolutionary for their time and for my eight or ten year old childish understanding. And at the age of 15 I started going to CIDHAL as a volunteer with boys and girls, HIV orphans, and since then the topic of childhood is like a poetic debt for me,” she says.

In 2019, and after the publication of Vocabulary and Feminist, Denisse Buendía returned to a concept that she had built several years before in her poetry: that of the wolf as the figure that most clearly represents “the pedophile patriarchy,” the main aggressor of childhood: “We know that patriarchy exists and we know that the majority is a pedophile, but let’s say that as such it is not established as a concept that has to be addressed. We are based on the children’s round of ‘we will play in the forest, while the wolf is not here…’ and the main idea is to point out that there is no homogeneous profile of an abuser or a predator, because we generally believe that a rapist or a murderer, a feminicide is a being who is crazy or who lost his mind at some point and did not know what he did, – that is why they called it a crime of passion, because it was just a moment of madness – and over time we have discovered that it is not only wait a moment, which is a systematic thing that is sustained with the impunity of the State itself in the face of these issues,” he explains.

Covers of Feminist Dictionaries, publications written by Alma Karla Sandoval and Denisse Buendía.

The wolf is not there: Story and guide for boys, girls, parents and educators It previously went through several sessions in public and private schools, with parents, boys and girls, educators and the educational community included, to know how to combine the information they were receiving so that the contents of the stories in the book were useful and understandable for everyone. . “In this manual we propose that there is no single way to be a wolf, that a wolf can be closer to us and that abusers and wolves identify abandonment in childhood and in the name of love and protection they commit this violence. Because there are wolves that sexually abuse through violence, but there are wolves that build their territory for abuse, they gain the trust of the little ones and it is for the same reason that we rarely ask children how they feel and why they feel. in such ways.”

According to Buendía’s reasoning, the “wolves” or potential childhood aggressors identify the vulnerable points of their victims and act from there. Family silence is one of the most powerful aspects to construct this violence, an invisible agreement that is established within the family nucleus in which it is collectively decided not to talk about it. “Trust is a main factor. We don’t teach children to say no. And in the lives of adults, obedience is the main survival tool in childhood, so we tell them: ‘don’t ask and do what I tell you’. And that invalidates their decision-making capacity. It is important to talk about this because life depends on it for children, and I do not want to say that they are murdered, but we cannot perpetuate or continue allowing sexual abuse within families to be something that happens and is not talked about. ”.

The dangerous mirage of the family as a safe place

The collection of poems Childhood is the certainty of dirty, broken and dead things opens with the text titled ‘Taxonomy’, a family portrait about some of the silences that are agreed upon within the home: “I think that this poem breaks the traditional and romanticized image of the family as a refuge and a safe place, and it can also give us the intuition that “Family can be the darkest, most insecure place you can touch.” “The sacred bond,” as Buendía calls it, also talks about how children are forced to do everything that adults they trust ask of them without questioning or giving them self-care tools that place them in places of greater security.

In Mexico, just over a quarter of the population—almost 32 million, according to Inegi—is made up of boys and girls up to 14 years of age. Although they constitute a relevant percentage within the bulk of the national population, they are the most vulnerable, the most impoverished and the least listened to. Buendía knows these data well, she has shared a large part of her work and personal experience with orphaned and vulnerable children, and she is sure that this “adult-centered” world needs to begin to reinvent itself and truly listen to the voices that build it. future from a very young age: “I see a lot of resilience in childhood, many tools that they build to survive: play, imagination, fantasy. I have seen many people who are passionate and dedicated to accompanying childhoods. But I also believe that we need social programs, financing and budgets to attend to them, because as we are able to attend to childhood, inequality gaps and expressions of violence can be reduced when we are young and adults.”

