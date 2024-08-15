Pompeii never ends, it continues to give us new things and, although it may seem unbelievable, it reveals that we still did not know everything about what happened in those two fateful days of the eruption in 79 AD, which covered the city with a three-meter layer of lava and ash. A study published in the journal Frontiers in Earth Sciencewhich retraces the adventures of two Pompeians who managed to escape the first phase of the eruption, now reveals a much neglected and little-researched aspect of the city’s destruction: it was not only Vesuvius’ fault; the unfortunate residents of Pompeii suffered a series of earthquakes at the same time. For example, these two citizens who escaped the volcano were later crushed to death by the rubble in the midst of tremors. It has been known since ancient times that there were simultaneous earthquakes, but there was no scientific evidence of their exact impact on the catastrophe. And now, for the first time, there is.

“We had a partial view of the destruction of Pompeii,” two of the authors of the study, Valeria Amoretti, a physical anthropologist and head of the Research Laboratory of the Archaeological Park, and Domenico Sparice, from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, told EL PAÍS. Another five experts from both entities signed the document (Fabrizio Galadini, Mauro A. Di Vito, Antonella Terracciano, Giuseppe Scarpati and Gabriel Zuchtriegel), whose conclusions had already been announced in May. “The novelty is that, for the first time, the damage and victims of seismic activity during the course of the eruption have been recognized with certainty. Before now, the destruction of Pompeii had been attributed solely to volcanic phenomena (…) Seismic activity certainly played an important role, especially between the first and second phase of the eruption, during which the most violent earthquakes occurred,” they explained by email.

The sequence of events was a perfect trap for the residents of Pompeii, and it was the stuff of nightmares from any disaster movie. The eruption began at one in the afternoon with a seven-hour shower of white pumice, which changed to grey pumice at eight in the evening, and lasted until seven in the morning of the following day. Many residents, like the two who were the subject of the study, chose to take refuge in their houses, and in some cases the weight of the volcanic debris on the roofs collapsed the houses. Traditionally, deaths in the houses have always been attributed to this cause. However, the case of these two residents indicates that some buildings resisted, but from that night onwards several earthquakes came, and they perished among the collapsed walls. In any case, the following day, those who still managed to save themselves and get out of their houses were surprised by a final wave of lava; these are all the bodies found in the streets. Unraveling this chain of events has been very complex, because the final result of those two hellish days, a mass of rubble, lava, ash and buried bodies, had not allowed us to decipher the precise order in which things happened.

That there were earthquakes on the day of the eruption was already known. Pliny the Younger wrote in one of his letters to Tacitus that one was felt during the night of the first day (“The earthquakes that night became so intense that everything seemed not only to shake, but to overturn”), and also violent shocks at dawn on the second day: “It was the first hour of day, but the light was still dim and weak. The wagons we had ordered to be brought out, although they were on level ground, were shaken to and fro and did not remain firm in their places even when filled with stones.”

View of the Island of the Chaste Lovers, in Pompeii. Pompeii Archaeological Park

If Pliny already mentioned it, why has it not been taken into account until now? “During an eruption, volcanic and seismic phenomena can occur rapidly, or simultaneously. This can make it very difficult to correctly interpret the cause of the damage, because volcanic phenomena can mask or erase the evidence,” Amoretti and Sparice point out. But in the midst of the chaos, the fact that the lava then engulfed everything has been an advantage: “It freezes the exact moment of destruction and the related evidence, protecting them from further fragmentation due to any type of decomposition,” says the study.

One of those scenes frozen in time, the opportunity to dissect the timeline of events, has emerged in one of the houses that has recently appeared, called Insula dei Casti Amanti (Island of the Chaste Lovers), in the central part of Pompeii. “The idea was born during the latest excavations, where we found structural damage with characteristics very different from the typical damage attributed to the impact of volcanic phenomena and described in the literature of Pompeii,” the researchers say. There were two bodies there that had something peculiar. “The discovery of two skeletons, directly under two large fragments of wall, prompted us to undertake a multidisciplinary investigation that, for the first time, has involved an expert in so-called archaeoseismology, which deals with determining the effects of ancient earthquakes.”

Forming a team of experts from various disciplines – archaeologists, volcanologists, anthropologists – has been key to the work, something that is increasingly common in Pompeii: “Multidisciplinary studies are essential in these contexts, because only by considering different perspectives is a correct assessment of the cause-effect relationship possible.” After two months of work on the ground and seven months of analyzing the data, the observation of the volcanic strata, the walls of the buildings and the injuries that the two bodies presented has allowed us to determine that the walls collapsed due to an earthquake, not swept away by the lava, and that these two people died crushed, not suffocated or burned. In fact, they were on a layer of gray pumice from the first eruption, which had entered the house through a window from an alley. It was not a hot mass, it had already cooled, because there are no remains of charred wood. Perched on these rocks, these two neighbors survived the whole night in the room until dawn when an earthquake came that collapsed the walls and ended their lives.

“New research perspectives”

“These results represent a starting point for an updated view of the destruction of Pompeii and open up new perspectives for research,” the study concludes. In other words, they force us to rethink how the Pompeians died. Earthquakes, they conclude, “must be considered as an additional cause of death in ancient Pompeii in addition to those reported in the literature.” According to the studies, a total of 394 bodies have been recovered from the pumice stratum that formed with the first phase of the eruption. Of these, 345 were found inside houses and until now it was believed that they died because the roof collapsed, which could not bear the weight of the volcanic material. The study, however, indicates that this may not have been the case in all cases.

The study also indicates that the earthquake “probably played a role in the choices made by the victims of the second phase of the eruption.” That is, it influenced how people behaved, a factor that has not been taken into account until now. In the chaos of that tragic day, the decisions made by the Pompeians marked their fate, because the final phase of the eruption was a wave of lava that covered everything. The study refers to the distribution of the bodies found. A total of 650 bodies have been recovered from pyroclastic flow deposits, both in houses and on the streets. One hypothesis is that the survivors of the first hours abandoned their houses or shelters during the pauses in volcanic activity. Another is that some survivors who had fled at the beginning tried to return, to recover their belongings, thinking that everything was over. But the study now suggests that it was the earthquakes that drove those still alive in Pompeii to flee their homes, as they saw that the earthquakes were not a safe place either, and what’s more, the tremors must have discouraged those who were thinking of returning. But all those who ran through the streets were caught by the arrival of the lava flow.

In fact, the Pompeians were very used to earthquakes. Several have been documented in earlier years. For example, one in 64 caught Nero performing in a theatre in Naples, according to Suetonius and Tacitus. But the most violent was in 62, so much so that it is believed that the repair work in Pompeii was still going on 17 years later, when Vesuvius erupted. This is deduced from the fact that there are still visible traces in some buildings and that they were even still working on the repairs: in many houses furniture has been found pushed into corners, piles of lime, carefully stacked building materials and incomplete wall decorations. In other words, earthquakes were frequent in Pompeii, but on that occasion they came at the worst possible time.

