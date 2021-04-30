The European economy is contracted 0.6% in the first three months of the year, after the slowness of vaccination and the extension of quarantines delayed the expected recovery, and highlighted the delay of the region with respect to other large economies in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The fall in production of the 19 countries that use the euro was less than the expected 1% shrinkage by economists, but it is still a long way from the ongoing recovery in the United States and China, two other pillars of the world economy.

Figures released Thursday showed the US economy grew 1.6% in the first quarter, with activity supported by strong consumer demand. In annual terms, the United States grew 6.4%.

The European economy does not finish recovering. Photo: AFP

In Europe, the second consecutive quarter of falling production confirms that the region is in a pandemic recession following a rebound in growth in the third quarter. Two quarters of falling production is the definition of a recession.

France registered an unexpected growth of 0.4% compared to the previous quarter, while the main negative surprise occurred in Germany, the continent’s largest economy.

Activity in this country contracted 1.7% more than expected, as the manufacturing sector suffered affected by parts supply disruption, in addition to the blow that services and travel suffered due to restrictions on activity related to the pandemic.

French authorities expect the COVID-19 outlook in the country to improve next month, when a greater proportion of the population is vaccinated.

The government is beginning to slowly lift the partial locks, despite the fact that the number of hospitalized coronavirus cases and COVID-19 patients remains high.

Long quarantines have affected the economic recovery in Europe. Photo: REUTER

President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that the outdoor terraces of French cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 19 along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain conditions.

Concern over a possible second consecutive missed holiday season has clouded the outlook for Mediterranean countries Italy, Spain and Greece, which are heavily reliant on tourism.

Greece has lifted quarantine restrictions on visitors from EU countries and will allow restaurants and cafes to reopen their doors in the open air from May 3. Travel revenue plunged 75% last year.

Economists said they expected a rebound in the coming weeks as vaccinations accelerate. The International Monetary Fund expects growth of 4.4% for the eurozone throughout this year.

So far, the European unemployment rate has only risen gradually, to 8.1% in March, thanks to extensive sick leave support programs that help companies keep their workers.

In the US, the unemployment rate fell to 6.0%, after reaching 14.8% in the worst moments of the pandemic.

One of the main factors holding back the recovery in Europe is the slow application of vaccines, which has led to prolonged shutdowns. Another is the lower fiscal support for the economy from the new public spending.

The $ 1.9 billion aid package from the US president, along with the expense of previous support efforts, will mean additional cash support of about 11-12% of annual economic output for this year, according to economists at UniCredit bank.

By contrast, the European fiscal stimulus accounts for around 6% of gross domestic product, even after taking into account the broader social safety net in Europe.

China was the first affected by the pandemic, but controlled it with strict public health measures and it was the only major economy to grow in 2020. The United States was hit hard by the virus, but has rolled out vaccines at a rapid pace.

Source: AP