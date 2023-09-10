with videoWhile a large part of the Netherlands is enjoying the last tropical day, it is stormy in the Mediterranean. Storm Daniel is raging off the coast of Libya, threatening to become a Mediterranean hurricane.



Ellen van Gaalen



September 10 2023

It is stormy above the Mediterranean Sea and in Libya. Storm Daniel is expected to make landfall in Libya on Sunday and will bring bad weather. “There is a significant depression off the coast of Libya, with heavy gusts of wind and a lot of rainfall,” says meteorologist Floris Lafeber of Weerplaza. Due to the warm sea water and cold air at higher altitudes, the storm threatens to develop into a Mediterranean hurricane. The Libyan government is taking into account flooding due to the bad weather, writes the Libya Observer.

The storm already caused major problems in Greece, among others, last week. There were floods there after the series of forest fires that raged there in recent weeks. See also New Banksy work on the wall of a bombed-out building in kyiv, Ukraine - France 24



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Heat record

Closer to home, there is a new regional heat record, reports Weeronline. Never before has a September heat wave lasted so long. A heat wave requires at least five summer days in a row, three of which have temperatures above thirty degrees. Three tropical days were measured at the Hoek van Holland, Eindhoven and Gilze-Rijen weather stations from Tuesday to Thursday, Monday and Friday were recorded as summer days. It was also warm on Saturday and Sunday. The previous record was six days in September of 1947, 1999 and 2016.

According to weather reports, Sunday will be the last tropical day in parts of the Netherlands. A westerly wind will blow on Monday, bringing colder air into the country. It will be less warm, especially along the coast, at 24 to 26 degrees. More clouds will also move in from the southwest, causing locally heavy rain and thunderstorms. Although temperatures will remain higher in the east and south. See also Director Lars von Trier has Parkinson's disease

Transition day

Tuesday is the real ‘transition day’, says meteorologist Lafeber. The heaviest rain and thunderstorms seem to pass inland and dissipate the heat. “But it remains quite pleasant, with dry, sunny periods.” Tuesday it will remain 23 to 25 degrees, quite warm for this time of year.

From Wednesday the temperature will drop further to an average of 20 degrees. Although the temperature is a lot lower than in recent days, it is normal for the month of September. There is still a chance of showers on Wednesday, especially in the southeast, but they will disappear during the morning. In the afternoon the sun breaks through again in many places.

In large parts of the country, Sunday is the last tropical day. © Frank de Roo

