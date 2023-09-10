While a large part of the Netherlands is enjoying the last tropical day, it is stormy in the Mediterranean. Storm Daniel is raging off the coast of Libya, threatening to become a Mediterranean hurricane.

There are heavy gusts of wind and a lot of rainfall above the Mediterranean Sea and in Libya. Storm Daniel is expected to make landfall there on Sunday and will bring bad weather. “There is a significant depression off the coast of Libya, with heavy gusts of wind and a lot of rainfall,” says meteorologist Floris Lafeber of Weerplaza. Due to the warm sea water and cold air at higher altitudes, the storm threatens to develop into a Mediterranean hurricane. The Libyan government is taking into account flooding due to the bad weather, writes the Libya Observer.

The storm already caused major problems in Greece, among others, last week. There were floods there after the series of forest fires that raged there in recent weeks.



In parts of the Netherlands, Sunday is the last tropical day. A westerly wind will blow on Monday, bringing colder air into the country. It will be less warm, especially along the coast, at 24 to 26 degrees. More clouds will also move in from the southwest, causing locally heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Transition day

Tuesday is the real 'transition day', says meteorologist Lafeber. The heaviest rain and thunderstorms seem to pass inland and dissipate the heat. "But it remains quite pleasant, with dry, sunny periods." Tuesday it will remain 23 to 25 degrees, quite warm for this time of year.

From Wednesday the temperature will drop further to an average of 20 degrees. Although the temperature is a lot lower than in recent days, it is normal for the month of September. There is still a chance of showers on Wednesday, especially in the southeast, but they will disappear during the morning. In the afternoon the sun breaks through again in many places.