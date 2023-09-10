with videoSunday is the warmest September 10 ever in the Netherlands: the official heat record, the national heat record and the regional heat wave record were broken. While tropical temperatures are still achieved here in some places, it is stormy in the Mediterranean. Storm Daniel is raging off the coast of Libya, threatening to become a Mediterranean hurricane.



September 10 2023

It is stormy above the Mediterranean Sea and in Libya. Storm Daniel is expected to make landfall in Libya on Sunday and will bring bad weather. “There is a significant depression off the coast of Libya, with heavy gusts of wind and a lot of rainfall,” says meteorologist Floris Lafeber of Weerplaza. Due to the warm sea water and cold air at higher altitudes, the storm threatens to develop into a Mediterranean hurricane. The Libyan government is taking into account flooding due to the bad weather, writes the Libya Observer.

Greece

The storm has already caused major problems in Greece, among others. There were floods there after the series of forest fires that raged there in recent weeks. The death toll from the floods rose to fourteen on Sunday, the fire brigade said. The bodies of a 65-year-old man and his 88-year-old mother were found near the town of Karditsa.

There are fears of more victims. People are still missing. Rescue teams have not yet managed to reach all villages that have run out of drinking water. In addition, the risk of epidemics is increasing day by day due to stagnant water. People are advised not to drink flood water under any circumstances.



Multiple heat records

Closer to home, there are several new heat records, reports Weeronline. It is officially the warmest September 10 ever, with a temperature of 28.5 at the main station in De Bilt. The previous record dates from 1959, when it was 28.4 degrees on September 10.

According to weather reports, Sunday will be the last tropical day in parts of the Netherlands. The weather stations in Eindhoven and Hoek van Holland measured 30.5 degrees in the early afternoon. This also means the national heat record has been broken. The old record dates from 1919, when it was 30.3 degrees in Maastricht.

Regional heat record

There was also a new regional heat record today: never before has a September heat wave lasted so long. The record was broken on Sunday morning, when 25 degrees were measured in Hoek van Holland at 10 a.m. The regional heat wave now lasts seven days and is expected to continue for a while. A heat wave requires at least five summer days in a row, three of which have temperatures above thirty degrees.

Three tropical days were measured at the Hoek van Holland, Eindhoven and Gilze-Rijen weather stations from Tuesday to Thursday, Monday and Friday were recorded as summer days. The previous record was six days, in September of 1947, 1999 and 2016. Another record that may be on the way is the number of consecutive summer days, Weeronline predicts. On Sunday it was 25.0 degrees or warmer for seven days in a row, equaling the record set in 2005.

With the weather forecast for Monday and Tuesday, two more days could be added. A westerly wind will blow on Monday, bringing colder air into the country. It will be less warm, especially along the coast, at 24 to 26 degrees. More clouds will also move in from the southwest, causing locally heavy rain and thunderstorms. Although temperatures will remain higher in the east and south.

Transition day

Tuesday is the real ‘transition day’, says meteorologist Lafeber. The heaviest rain and thunderstorms seem to pass inland and dissipate the heat. “But it remains quite pleasant, with dry, sunny periods.” Tuesday it will remain 23 to 25 degrees, quite warm for this time of year.

From Wednesday the temperature will drop further to an average of 20 degrees. Although the temperature is a lot lower than in recent days, it is normal for the month of September. There is still a chance of showers on Wednesday, especially in the southeast, but they will disappear during the morning. In the afternoon the sun breaks through again in many places.

In large parts of the country, Sunday is the last tropical day. © Frank de Roo

