While outgoing Prime Minister Rutte spoke to King Willem-Alexander about the fall of the Rutte IV cabinet, hundreds of Dutch people rushed across the border for important matters: their vacation has started. How do they leave their country where there is so much going on, or are all worries gone once the border has been crossed? “I think Rutte had hoped for this.”

Visitors to the warm parking areas around Hazeldonk-West, a refueling and rest area along the highway and just below Breda, have one thing in common: they cross the border in just over 2 kilometers. The public does the necessary; people pray on rugs towards Mecca, dogs do their last pee on Dutch soil and Mariska and Remco from Leiden recharge for their next kilometres.

They stand in a strip of shade next to their old bus, a former ambulance of a German barracks. “It only goes 90, has no air conditioning and is very noisy, so we sometimes stop to avoid going crazy. But when you’re in it, you immediately have a smile on your face,” says Remco.

‘saw it coming’

The couple does not have to go that far today; they go to a city campsite near Antwerp. “Then we go to Margate, England,” says Mariska. “We are going to celebrate our 50th anniversary with English friends. They are all in the music business; there will be a lot of good music.” And booze, Remco adds. “It’s going to be crazy.”

That was also the case last night, when Remco saw on Teletext that the cabinet had fallen and that Edwin van der Sar had suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. ‘Heavy’, he calls the events. “Because my father was a political reporter for years, happened to be with the AD, following politics has been in my mind since childhood. I sometimes went to the editorial office and to the press center in The Hague. When I saw the news last night, I thought: yes, I saw that coming.” See also Second large asylum ship for temporary shelter docked in the Netherlands

Mariska and Remco have had their camper van since 2016 and actually want a bigger one, but yes, you are so attached to it. And the politics now? They saw the fall coming, they say. “It could well be that Rutte had hoped for this.” © Dolph Cantrijn



It could well be that Rutte had hoped for this, Remco thinks. “And that he hopes to get the Forum voters involved in the next election. The parties have become somewhat populist. It’s a lot of egos in the room. At the same time, Dutch politicians are approachable. When we go to dinner in The Hague, we regularly see Rutte eating. And he is now with his own car to the king.”

Mariska shrugs. “I am not happy that the cabinet has fallen. I wonder what will happen next, I really don’t know. I hope to come back in a Netherlands with nice weather. In terms of politics, I do not expect any concrete plans yet.”

In the comfort of the air conditioning of their car, Michen (26) and Louise (23) from Leiden enjoy their McDonald’s meal. The pedigree campers, with a car full of camping gear and a cool box with cold beer, head for Luxembourg. “When I went camping with my parents as a child, we always stopped here at Hazeldonk. It’s a bit there,” says Michen. See also CAS hearings on Valieva's case ended in Beijing

“We met six years ago at a campsite in the Ardennes,” says Louise. “Now we do a bit of glamping, you know. We have a space tent and cupboards for our stuff.”

Michen and Louise’s car was carefully loaded by Michen. “It’s a kind of tetris.” © Dolph Cantrijn



We are ‘not at the right place to talk about politics’, says Michen immediately. “I’m like, here we go again, another fallen cabinet. But there are themes that I think are important. I work in education, so enough attention needs to be paid to that.” Louise works as a broker and is therefore on the housing market theme. “There is so much turmoil in that. I especially hope that this will stop at some point.”

Once the couple crosses the border they won’t think much of it, they expect. “Then we are on holiday, we are very easy about that. But I do leave the news app on so that I can continue to see push messages. Or maybe not, now that I think about it.”

Unteachable

Under an increasingly warmer sun, Mark Boers from Rijswijk attaches a safety sign to the bicycles in the bicycle carrier, which are on the back of his rental camper. “That is not necessary in the Netherlands, but abroad,” he says, pointing to the red and white striped sign. They are heading towards northern Spain, where they hope to arrive in a few days.

The family saw last night that the cabinet had fallen via a news app. That surprised Mark. “I did not expect this. Migration has been going on for such a long time, I thought they would get out. Still, things are going wrong now. I find myself becoming cynical; how many cabinets have already fallen under Rutte? He’s getting good at this. I think it is a strategic thing, that it suits him that we will have elections again soon.” See also What became of the Rütli campus in Berlin-Neukölln



Occasionally we will open a news app, I like to stay informed Mark, vacationer

And then, will the Netherlands again fall en masse for the longest-serving prime minister, or will it rather become a popular newcomer, call Caroline van der Plas (BBB)? Mark looks doubtful. “I think people are tough.”

During their holiday, the couple will occasionally get a feel for the situation in The Hague, they expect. “Occasionally we will open a news website. I like to stay informed. There’s a lot going on. At the same time, you can’t take all the suffering in the world on your shoulders, we’re taking a nice break.”

Nice on the spec, says Patricia. “There are so many beautiful campsites, we use an app to always see what is nearby. We mainly look at campsites with a swimming pool.” That has to do with son Pieke (13). “As long as there is a swimming pool at the campsite, that is all that matters.”

Watch all our videos about politics here: