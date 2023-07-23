With videoMost holidays to the Greek island of Rhodes have been canceled due to the fierce forest fires. Nevertheless, there are travelers at Schiphol and Eindhoven Airport who do go to the holiday island. “The fires are in another part of Rhodes.”

Two flights can be seen on the departure boards at Schiphol all afternoon: one from the TUI airline and one from Transavia. Departure time: 3:50 pm. Yet the passengers of the TUI flight come home from a rude awakening. At the check-in counters they are turned away because their trip has been cancelled. “We have to go to the information desk to see if we can rebook,” says 21-year-old Celine from Hoorn.

Together with her friends Jolisa (21, Abcoude) and Thaya (22, Purmerend), she would go to Rhodes until Thursday for sun, sea and beach. “We wanted to go to an old town and the butterfly valley,” says Thaya. Until Sunday morning they thought they might be able to leave after all. They are therefore packed and bagged at the check-in desks. Celine: ,,I called the travel organization Prijsvrij this morning. They said everything went on as usual. We would go to Rhodes Town, far from the forest fires.” The forest fires on the south of the island are about 50 kilometers away.

But, just like Corendon, Sunweb, Prijsvrij and D-reizen, TUI canceled all holiday trips to Rhodes for the coming days during the course of Sunday. The chaos on the island is too great. Thousands of tourists were evacuated from the south and taken north. There they wait in sports halls and hotels for their return journey.

An airline passenger filmed the forest fires over Rhodes (text continues below the video):

Via Bodrum to Rhodes

The Transavia flight will depart from Schiphol at 3.50 pm. “We fly with our own passengers, because the tour operators are now disembarking their customers,” a spokesperson explains. According to him, the planes also leave to take people back from Rhodes.

Rocky, who is traveling with his son, also only finds out at Schiphol that his original plan is no longer going ahead. “I thought we could just fly,” he says. At the information desk he has just rebooked his trip to Bodrum in Turkey. “Then we can always take the boat to Rhodes”, he notes. A three hour trip. Is there accommodation available? ,,Everything is settled. I didn’t worry about the holidays. There are worse things in life. Holidays are a luxury problem,” he just added.

Brent van der Werf flies with his girlfriend from Eindhoven Airport to Rhodes. © DCI media



On Sunday afternoon, travelers still left directly from Eindhoven to Rhodes. Brent van der Werf and his girlfriend, from Utrecht, for example. “We dare to do that,” he says. “We are on the north side and it is safe there. We have been in contact with the airline about this.” They leave for an eleven-day journey. “We assume for a moment that there is no need to panic,” he adds. Not much else is possible, because they have booked everything themselves. There will be no compensation if they suddenly decide not to go. “Hopefully we will have a good time. At least we are safe.”

Sterre Heuker and Jaap van der Meer from Friesland are also staying ‘somewhere on the north side’. “We have received an email that it is safe,” she says. “And then it’s good.” Van der Meer says he has no idea where they are on Rhodes. Heuker assumes that the hotel will inform them immediately if something goes wrong. “Then we can always see what we are doing.” See also Jesé's path between trees and forest

Sterre Heuker and Jaap van der Meer at Eindhoven Airport. © DCI media



Chaos

Meanwhile, a flight arrives in arrival hall 1 with people who have just left Rhodes. They are overjoyed to be back on Dutch soil. “It was chaos,” sighs Kimberley, who, together with her husband Marvin and sons Sven (8) and Noa (4), celebrated a holiday on the Greek island. The family was one of the many tourists who had to flee the fire.

That morning, Kimberley inquired at the hotel if they could stay. “They said nothing was wrong.” Marvin adds: ,,I wanted to go on the jet ski, but suddenly saw the smoke so close. The ash particles got into my eye.” The family decided not to wait any longer and to get the things out of the room. Because the four would leave on Sunday anyway, the suitcases were almost ready. Marvin: ,,But then the fire alarm went off, the power went out. Yes, there was panic then.”



I wanted to go on the jet ski, but suddenly saw the smoke so close. The ash particles got into my eye Marvin, Just back from Rhodes

They first fled to the beach with the children. “You think: if things go wrong, you can at least go into the sea.” But there it got darker and darker because of the passing clouds of smoke. They decided to walk. “I had a look on Google Maps and saw that it was about an hour and a half. We walked towards the blue sky,” says Kimberley. Marvin adds: “Imagine. With two children and suitcases.” See also Russia launches new attacks on Black Sea coast, even after agreement

The boys, meanwhile, were also panicking. Marvin: ,,They were crying. Said they were going to die. But to be honest, I was scared myself.” Kimberley: ,,This shows how dangerous fire is. And how quickly things can go wrong.”

Because yes, the smoke had been visible from the hotel for days. But because of the strong wind it suddenly went very fast. After a long walk, the family was able to jump into a car with someone. “We were devastated,” says Marvin. In the end they were taken care of in a conference room of a hotel. And this Sunday they were ‘happy’ to go home.

Queue

Back at the TUI desk at Schiphol. The three friends from North Holland are still there. They have been in the telephone queue of Prijsvrij for over an hour. “We hope that we can still rebook to another destination. We would like to go somewhere today,” says Jolisa.

After a long wait, Celine finally gets someone on the phone. “We will get our money back, but unfortunately they can’t help us today.” The girls pack their bags and leave. Celine: ,,We can go to friends in the area and see if we can book something for tomorrow. At least we already have our stuff with us.”

