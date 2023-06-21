Submariner Borisov: there will not be enough time to rescue the crew of the bathyscaphe missing in the Atlantic

The search and rescue of the crew of the bathyscaphe, which disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean during the descent to the Titanic, is not an easy task, said Tengiz Borisov, former chairman of the Special Underwater Committee, Vice Admiral of the Russian Navy Reserve, Doctor of Technical Sciences Tengiz Borisov. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he assessed the chances for a favorable outcome of the operation.

Knock

Earlier it became known that rescuers heard acoustic feedback while searching for a bathyscaphe that disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean. The sounds were like knocking.

It is not clear what kind of noises were recorded by the plane searching for the bathyscaphe, the submariner noted. “In water, the speed of sound propagation is one and a half kilometers per second – sound travels very far, so it’s impossible to say that they found the apparatus. It is still unclear whether he is the source of these sounds, here is fortune-telling on the coffee grounds, ”said Borisov.

Of course, it is necessary to check and examine the source of the sound, but the remaining 30 hours is not the time for such an operation to count on a favorable outcome, he believes.

The main difficulties of the search

Finding a bathyscaphe lost in the depths is not an easy task, since in order to determine its location, you need to take peeling from several points, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru said. Also, according to him, the difficulties lie in searching at great depths. The fact is that the speed of unmanned vehicles is small – it does not exceed three knots.

Therefore, it will take quite a long time to discover the bathyscaphe Tengiz Borisovsubmariner

Will it be possible to save the crew if they are discovered?

If the bathyscaphe can be found, the further operation to raise it to the surface depends on a huge number of factors, the military explained. In particular, on what means the rescuers have and what ships are nearby.

Helping the device get out from under the rubble is a task with a huge number of unknowns, he is convinced. “If they are stuck hard, the UAVs are unlikely to be able to push them so that they get out. They, most likely, can also aggravate the situation, ”Borisov explained.

I think that, unfortunately, there will not be enough time for this. God forbid I'm wrong Tengiz Borisovsubmariner

According to him, if the bathyscaphe manages to get out of the wreckage to clean water, he will be able to emerge on his own, dropping the ballast.

He considered the version that the bathyscaphe did not catch on to anything and could not emerge for technical reasons, he considered it unlikely. “If they had some technical reasons and they would just be on the ground, I think that communication would still work for them, they could contact and report what happened, in what condition, and it would be strong speed up everyone’s work. The fact that they immediately failed everything – and emergency ballast discharge, and communications, and energy – is unlikely, ”the submariner suggested.

What happened to the bathyscaphe

On June 18, tourists descended to the sunken passenger liner Titanic in the Atlantic on the Titan submersible and disappeared. This was reported by the Boston Coast Guard.

Five people are known to be on board. According to unconfirmed information, among them is the British billionaire and founder of the Action Group, Hamish Harding.

Communication with the bathyscaphe ended 45 minutes after the start of the dive. Based on this, it was concluded that the device managed to reach a maximum depth of 3800 meters.

The US Coast Guard confirmed the fixation of noise in the search area for the submersible “Titan”. Experts specified that the Canadian P-3 aircraft recorded underwater noise in the search area. At the same time, the search gave negative results.

The crew has been under water for more than two days. Oxygen supply left for 30 hours. Search and rescue work continues. The search area is 15 thousand square kilometers.

Earlier, submariner Tengiz Borisov, in an interview with Lenta.ru, named possible versions of what happened.