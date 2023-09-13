Around the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Russia, Russian state media do everything to give the impression that it is not about arms deliveries.

When President Vladimir Putin comes out after a long day with Kim Jong-un, it is almost dark (Vladivostok has an eight-hour time difference with Moscow). “Can any conclusions be drawn yet?” reporter, talk show host, and MP Yevgeny Popov wants to know from him.

Putin speaks to him politely and tells him what he and Kim Jong-un talked about. Ecology, education and even Covid were briefly discussed, because North Korea has suffered greatly from the corona pandemic. Also about logistics, transport, port cooperation and humanitarian aid to Russia’s poor southern neighbor. “They were constructive and open conversations,” Putin concludes somewhat clichéd.

Military cooperation

Popov interrupts him and asks almost scornfully: “And not a word about military-technical cooperation?!?” Putin answers, referring to the international sanctions that apply to Pyongyang because of the North Korean nuclear program: “There are certain restrictions that Russia respects. But of course we can talk about certain things and there are also perspectives in that area.” See also Coot FRB cracked the lake in the garden of Buckingham Palace

Putin’s words are cryptic, are they or are they not about arms deliveries? For weeks, Western media had been reporting that Putin and Kim would meet mainly because Russia desperately needs (artillery) ammunition for the fight in Ukraine and North Korea has a lot of it. That is precisely why the Russian state media did their utmost to emphasize that there would be no talk of weapons.

© AFP



Putin left the subject shrouded in mystery, but for Russian political scientist Andrei Nikulin there is no doubt: “It is abundantly clear that the main reason for the meeting of the two leaders is an attempt to establish cooperation in the military-technical field.” .” According to Nikulin, it is believed that Kim does indeed have significant stockpiles of weapons to offer, mainly artillery shells. And that in return he wants money, military technology and food. See also Downing Street organized a birthday party for Boris Johnson in full confinement

China is watching

But Putin and Kim have to walk on eggshells. Because the other neighbor (of both) was watching. “One problem is that China, breadwinner and patron of North Korea, will have a veto on the agreements (between Moscow and Pyongyang, ed.),” Nikulin said. “So it is not enough for the two leaders to agree, they will also need Beijing’s consent.”

If an arms deal were to be reached, it would yield little benefit for the Russian armed forces, the political scientist believes. “Even if an agreement is reached, it will be compensated by larger supplies from the West (to Ukraine, ed.). It could also prompt South Korea and Japan, which have large military and economic resources, to provide military support to Kyiv.”