A 9-year-old boy found an 1,800-year-old Roman coin while playing after school in Germany’s smallest state, Bremen, the state antiquities department said.

The rare Roman silver “dinar” coin, which dates back to the era of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, who ruled in the period 161-180 AD, was already found last summer and was presented to the public during a press conference with the child “Byarn” who found it on Friday.

“We know that this coin is something special here in Bremen,” said Uta Halle, a Bremen state archaeologist. Halle explained that there are only two pieces of the same type in Bremen, noting that the coin was found in an area outside the borders of the Roman Empire.