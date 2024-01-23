While shopping centers across the country struggle with declining visitor numbers and increasing vacancy rates, the three-year-old Mall of the Netherlands is breaking one record after another. The largest indoor shopping center in the Netherlands saw visitor numbers increase by 20 percent last year. There are hardly any vacancies. “We want to attract even more people nationally.”
Ilah Rubio
Latest update:
10:16
