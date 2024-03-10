Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2024 – 9:02

Americanas expects to earn around 20% more in Easter sales this year compared to last year. The success of the date would represent an inflection point in the company's operations one year after entering into judicial recovery. The process transformed one of the main dates for the company into a complex operation from both an operational and financial point of view.

The company does not reveal expected revenue, but plans to sell 11 million Easter eggs, out of a total of 160 million items related to the date, such as candy boxes and chocolate bars. Last year, there were 150 million, a similar volume to 2022, pre-crisis. This year's campaign includes a return to marketing actions, still on a smaller scale than two years ago, and a new mascot – a rabbit generated by artificial intelligence, based on customer recommendations.

The self-proclaimed “biggest Easter in Brazil” is one of the main commercial dates for Americanas during the year. In 2023, however, it happened shortly after the revelation of accounting fraud and the company's judicial recovery, factors that undermined credibility with customers and dried up the credit given by suppliers.

To keep the event going, Americanas had to pay for products in cash, which was possible thanks to the DIP loan (granted to companies in difficulty) of R$2 billion made by the trio of reference shareholders, formed by Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira. As a result, despite the problems, sales volume remained stable compared to Easter 2022. Cash was under pressure, but sales during the period brought resources that helped to replenish the stores' stock for the following months.

Relationships with suppliers and the momentum that the physical operation has shown since then have led the retailer to forecast that it will grow again. In the first nine months of last year, Americanas' physical sales fell 4.4%, to R$9.275 billion, much less than the 77% drop in digital sales, to R$4.801 billion. “The more robust cash register allowed us to return to a variety strategy, and go back to making purchases as Americanas traditionally did,” Americanas CEO Leonardo Coelho told Broadcast.

Over the past year, the company has worked to adjust the mix of products offered in stores. Today there are 53 different product packages (clusters) for the different operations. In the most acute phase of last year's crisis, the number was reduced to five to ease logistical challenges. “Now we have increased complexity, but at the same time we have managed to generate a more appropriate profile of products in each of the stores.” In the Easter campaign, the strategy was important to draw demand from the industry.

Payments to Easter suppliers were almost entirely in cash. Negotiations for the date began in April last year, still under the impact of the judicial recovery. With access to a new contribution of R$3.5 billion, of the R$24 billion that the company will receive following RJ approval, it is expected that term negotiations will be reestablished.

In the next commercial date campaigns, Coelho points out that the company “goes back to being a normal retailer”, managing working capital within the deadline given by suppliers. According to him, on Mother's Day the expectation is that this effect will already be noticed, especially in agreements with national industry, in the order of close to 50% of the volume. “For the second semester, which includes Father’s Day, Children’s Day, Black Friday and Christmas, everything comes with a deadline,” he says.

Mirror – and showcase

Easter 2024 will also serve to test the company's new digital operating model. Following the judicial recovery and customer purchasing patterns, Americanas changed its strategy and started to keep in its own stock for the website only the products it also sells in stores, such as the chocolates themselves. Categories such as white goods were exclusively in the stocks of other companies that sell through the website's virtual shopping mall, the so-called marketplace.

This change was accompanied by an investment by Americanas in the so-called retail media, a term that designates advertising actions carried out by brands within the retailer's environment. The customer who enters the company's application is “greeted” by banners with Easter eggs from different suppliers, which generates another source of revenue.

“In an internet search for Easter eggs, candy boxes and chocolate bars, the first seller that appears is Americanas. We have to be prepared in our digital technology to serve this audience”, says Coelho. “We have actions with several manufacturers to unlock our consumer’s desire to search for these products both in the physical and digital stores.”

In the physical store, the strategy takes the calendar into account. This year, Easter falls at the end of March, and the end of the month means shallow pockets for most customers. Therefore, Americanas supplied the stores in advance, so that sales can take place at the beginning of the month. Furthermore, the company intends to use fintech Ame to allow purchases with the so-called Pix installments.