“Sometimes the home office goes wrong,” wrote Federico Rodas on his Twitter account due to a funny situation that he experienced on the air with his daughter and that went viral. The journalist from radio La Red and DirecTV did it after starring in the funny situation in which it was revealed which team he is a fan of. “My dad is from Boca,” her daughter Martina shouted while Rodas spoke live on the program “Football is spoken like this”, hosted by Toti Pasman.

The video that soon went viral began when Rodas was saying that he saw Sarmiento better for Sunday’s duel against Miguel Angel Russo’s team. Of course, the man in charge of the coverage of Primera clubs for different media did not expect that his daughter, out of sheer innocence, was going to interfere and was going to contradict him.

Before the laughter of all the members of the program who came out from the floor, Martina insisted: “Daddy tells me all the time, he’s from Boca,” insisted the little girl. “Fanatic of Sarmiento”, he contradicted her Rhodes.

“The lie is over,” they said from the floor. “Close eight o’clock, they continued … And Rodas laughed … Yes:” Sometimes the home office goes wrong, “said the journalist, laughing at the innocence of his daughter, who exposed him.

