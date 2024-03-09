In a publication, the former president's son states that the PT government's surname is a “crisis” and that “nothing works properly”

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) used social media on Friday (March 9, 2024) to say that the popularity of his father, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), continues to grow, while President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva “melts” in evaluation research.

“This government’s last name is crisis. Nothing works right, there is no economic plan, just an agenda of dismantling and revanchism against Bolsonaro. While Lula melts, Bolsonaro is applauded wherever he goes!”he stated in Publication on X (formerly Twitter).

The senator's post comes after the release of new research by Ipec (formerly Ibope) on the evaluation of the Lula government. The survey showed that 33% of Brazilians evaluate the PT administration as “good/great” and 32% as “bad/very bad”. Another 33% say that the PT government is “regular”. There are still 3% who did not know how to answer.

The positive evaluation fell 8 percentage points since the first survey carried out by the company at the beginning of the government. The negative assessment rose 8 percentage points in the period. In the previous survey, released in December 2023, 38% evaluated the PT administration as “good/excellent” and 30% considered it “bad/terrible”.

Bolsonaro in Bahia

On the same day, former president Bolsonaro participated in an event at an evangelical church in Bahia. Received with shouts of “myth”he said again that he is the “Brazil’s most beloved ex” is that “When there is an ex who is missed, it is because something very profound happened”.

Images from the agricultural fair in Não-Me-Toque (RS), at the beginning of the week, were shown on the big screens, and he declared that they were not old records.

“The image that was being shown a moment ago is not from the campaign or pre-campaign, it is the image from this week. Everywhere we go in Brazil, thank God, we are very well received”he said.

Watch (3min13s):

Earlier, Bolsonaro had already been welcomed by a crowd upon arriving at Salvador airport. The arrival ended in turmoil due to a demonstration carried out by members of the MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement) and other social movements, who blocked a section of the avenue. Parallel.

On social media, supporters of the former president criticized the act. They said the objective would be to prevent Bolsonaro supporters from arriving at the airport. The MST already stated to the Power360 that the demonstration was because of International Women's Day and the deaths of Maria Bernadete, in August 2023, and Nega Pataxó, in January 2024, both in the State of Bahia.

Watch (53s):