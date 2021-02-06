“You are looking for an incense now / You are looking for a dream in the closet / You are looking for a symbol of peace,” Charly García sang in one of the most played songs on his album. Part of religion. Boca is in this search in these hours, after several days in which internal disagreements acquired public visibility. Although it was only a summer test, the game did not bring good news to the team led by Miguel Ángel Russo, who lost 1 to 0 against Talleres in a friendly at the Bombonera.

Shortly after 9 o’clock and with the stadium doors closed tightly for journalists, photojournalists and cameramen, the starting lineups stepped onto the pitch for a duel that consisted of two 35-minute halves and in which the cast led by Uruguayan Alexander Medina ended up winning thanks to a goal from Franco Fragapane, precisely a former Boca man.

In that first clash, Russo stopped Agustín Rossi on the field; Julio Buffarini, Carlos Zambrano, Carlos Izquierdoz, Frank Fabra; Eduardo Salvio, Nicolás Capaldo, Gonzalo Maroni, Sebastián Villa; Edwin Cardona and Mauro Zárate. Meanwhile, Medina lined up Guido Herrera; Nahuel Tenaglia, Piero Hincapié, Rafael Pérez, Enzo Díaz; Ignacio Méndez, Federico Navarro, Joel So Señora; Franco Fragapane, Carlos Auzqui and Diego Valoyes.

Sebastián Villa tries to overflow during the friendly between Boca and Talleres in the Bombonera. (Photo: Twitter @BocaJrsOficial)

After the counterpoints between the squad and the members of the Soccer Council were exposed in the open in the last hours, the presence of Alfredo Cascini, Marcelo Delgado and Jorge Bermúdez was expected in the Bombonera to give a signal of approach to the players . However, none of the three were. Or, at least, the club did not make it known through its communication platforms.

After the first match between the starting teams, there was also time for a showdown between the substitute lineups.

Miguel Ángel Russo observes the friendly that Boca and Talleres played in the Bombonera. (Photo: Twitter @BocaJrsOficial)

In that second duel, Russo used Javier García; Leonardo Jara, Renzo Giampaoli, Lisandro López, Emmanuel Mas; Alan Varela, Cristian Medina, Agustín Obando; Cristian Pavón, Franco Soldano and Exequiel Zeballos. For his part, Medina introduced Marcos Díaz; Augusto Schott, Renzo Paparelli, Julián Malatini, Fernando Bersano; Gastón Torres, Conrado Puigdellivol, Ignacio Lago; Mauro Ortíz, Mateo Retegui and Guilherme Parede.