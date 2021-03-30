The US President Joe Biden has announced that the majority of all adult Americans should be eligible for vaccination in three weeks.

Washington, DC – The pace of corona vaccinations continues to increase in the United States. Almost all adult Americans should be eligible to vaccinate by April 19. That means that in three weeks 90 percent of adults will be eligible for a vaccination, said US President Joe Biden on Monday in the White House. People shouldn’t have to travel long distances to get vaccinations. Biden promised that there would be a place for vaccinations within a radius of eight kilometers for citizens by the deadline. For this purpose, further mass vaccination centers will be built and vaccinations will be carried out in almost 40,000 pharmacies in the country.

Biden achieved the announced vaccination target much faster than expected and doubled it

In absolute numbers, the USA with its 330 million inhabitants is hardest hit by the corona pandemic worldwide. More than 30 million infections with Covid-19 have been detected. Around 550,000 people have died in the USA in connection with a corona infection. Before taking office on January 20, Biden had promised that at least 100 million vaccinations would be given in his first 100 days as president. His goal was reached 40 days earlier, so he’s now doubled it. By the end of his first 100 days in office, at the end of April, a total of 200 million vaccinations are to be administered. Last Saturday alone, according to the White House, a record of around 3.5 million vaccine doses were injected within one day in the USA.

For several days in a row, the value of the administered vaccine doses exceeded three million. According to the US health authority CDC, almost 29 percent of the population have received at least one vaccine dose, and almost 16 percent of citizens are fully vaccinated. In the state of New York, for example, all citizens over 30 years of age can be vaccinated with one of the three available drugs from this Tuesday, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday. A week later, all New Yorkers aged 16 and over are already on it, which is currently the minimum age there for a corona vaccination. There are currently three vaccines in use in the USA: In addition to the preparations from Moderna and Biontech / Pfizer, in which two doses are injected, the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, which is fully effective with just one vaccine dose, is also used.

Nevertheless, President Biden urges caution, due to the increasing number of infections

Despite the rapid progress in vaccination, US President Biden warned on Monday: In view of the rising number of infections, the population should not let up in efforts to contain the pandemic. “The war against Covid-19 is far from over,” said the Democrat. You are in a race for life and death. Biden called on Americans to keep wearing masks. He also appealed to governors and leading politicians at the local level to maintain or reintroduce the mask requirement. “Please, this is not about politics,” he said to her. “Reinstate the commandment after you’ve dropped it.” When asked by a reporter whether states should reverse their opening steps, Biden said yes.

The CDC boss Rochelle Walensky also expressed concern on Monday. In view of the increasing number of cases, you will not get rid of the feeling that disaster is imminent. There is so much to look forward to and so much reason to hope. “But at the moment I’m scared,” reports the German press agency.

Karl Lauterbach on the Corona situation: “The people are not stupid. They check that we could now be as far as vaccinating like the Americans “

But the situation could worsen again not only in the USA. Germany is also struggling with the third wave and people live with a bad feeling because of the sluggish vaccination campaign. Karl Lauterbach (SPD) clearly sees the responsibility of the European Union: “If the EU had done better, all of Europe would have been vaccinated by the end of April. We would hardly have any corona cases now, if we were vaccinated we would now be in the 30 to 40 year old age group. That would have been technically possible, ”he said in an interview with the time.

He understands the loss of trust of the citizens: “The people are not stupid. They check that we can now be as advanced as the Americans with vaccinating. “That is why we need to act quickly:” If we want to regain trust, then we have to do something again that works. ” (dp / dpa / cibo)

