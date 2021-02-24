I was falling. The federal prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, in charge of the investigation into the VIP Vaccination in which he charged the former Minister of Health, Ginés González García, on Tuesday, received the formal notification from the Anses on Tuesday so that, within a month, regularize your retirement process or retire.

The summons was formalized when the prosecutor received the notification letter on Tuesday morning. The body that the camper Fernanda Raverta leads had announced the measure and warned judges and prosecutors to regularize their pending retirement procedures or cancel them.

From Anses they indicated that the notification is the same process already started after last week’s announcement. Even so, the coincidence of bureaucratic times with open investigations in the Justice generates criticism and concern among the magistrates.

The administrative decision of the Anses was in parallel and in tune with the attacks against the Judicial Power that President Alberto Fernández verbalized and that focused on criticism of the Supreme Court.

Last week, the Anses began sending a series of injunctions to several magistrates to determine if they wanted to retire or, if not, cancel their pending procedures.

The list includes prosecutors such as Carlos Stornelli and federal chambermaids such as Eduardo Riggi, among others. Clarín learned that Taiano received his notification. And, at least, the chambermaid Leopoldo Bruglia would be one of the judges who also received the note that forces a decision. You have thirty days.

“There are many judicial officials who, old enough to access retirement, initiate the process before the pension body but keep it on standby, to be able to complete it quickly at any time,” they explained from the body, to justify the generalized request .

The sources of the organization insisted that the intimation reaches specifically those judicial officials who started their retirement process, they delivered documentation. but they left the management open. The timing, however, raises questions.

The request of Anses occurred in the middle of a wave of strong pressure from the Government towards Justice, both from hard Kirchnerism and from the president himself.

Whether with administrative decisions, public declarations or official announcements, the objective seems to always be the same: to leave the judges and prosecutors who investigate and try former Kirchner officials in corruption files on the ropes.

For the latest Vip Vaccination scandal, on Monday Taiano charged the former Minister of Health and his nephew Lisandro Bonelli, who served as Chief of Staff in the same portfolio. Federal judge María Eugenia Capuchetti also ordered the Ministry of Health to be searched to advance the investigation.

On his tour of Mexico, Alberto Fernández redoubled the bet on Tuesday and directly criticized that investigation: “I ask the judges to do what they should. Let’s end the antics,” he questioned in disagreement that the expulsion of former Minister González García had consequences penalties for their actions.

Almost in parallel with these statements, the prosecutor in the case received the administrative ultimatum from the pension entity.

