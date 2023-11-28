On November 28, negotiations begin to establish How much will the minimum wage be for 2024 in Colombia.

Labor confederations, businessmen and the government will meet to define what percentage of salary increase that many Colombian workers should receive.

So far, it is known that the increase could be 13%, that is, if this agreement is reached, the salary would remain at $1,310,800 pesos.

On the other hand, in European countries, such as Spain, the Ministry of Labor, the labor unions and the government are also in these negotiations.

The companies are proposing an increase of 1112 euros, ($5,004,112 Colombian pesos) with some conditions, while The unions demand that it be 1,200 euros ($5,400,000 Colombian pesos).

The interprofessional minimum wage, as it is called in this country, is currently 1,080 euros, which is distributed in 14 payments.

For the negotiation, a report from the commission of experts will be taken into account, which is in charge of evaluating what level the average salary in Spain currently stands at, since there is no official record. According to the European Charter, the average salary must equal 60%.

Likewise, factors such as inflation are taken into account, which in 2023 closed with an average interannual increase of 3.6%, the weight of work in income, productivity and the evaluation of the economy, according to the media ‘El Mundo’.

The increase that employers are considering would be 3%, however, the unions consider that this increase is insufficient, since their leaders state that the current salary is not equivalent to 60% of the average salary and that by 2024 it should be 1,200 euros to comply with the provisions of the European Social Charter.

Non-compliance with the provisions of this letter has already been previously reported to the European Committee of Social Rights, which is responsible for ensuring that countries comply with what is established.

According to the second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, who although they have not been able to reach an agreement due to the different positions, asks the social agents to, for the good of the country and Due to the need to give peace of mind to the sectors, an agreement is reached.

“You will always find me in the agreement and, therefore, I am at the end of that table that the Secretary of State will preside over on Thursday, in which the vocation will be that workers do not suffer the loss of purchasing power and, secondly, reach an agreement that seems to me to be feasible between the positions of the unions and employers,” said Díaz.

Apparently, the increase could be between 3.6%, six numbers above the businessmen’s proposal; The unions, for their part, record that to prevent workers from losing purchasing power in relation to food The percentage that is going to be increased must be taken into account, since in the year that is ending food inflation was above 10% and this figure affects households that have low income.

