Moussa Sangare tells the PM and the GIP everything that happened on the night between July 29th and 30th. The testimony also includes the last words of Sharon Verzeni

Moussa Sangare, the young man arrested for the murder of Sharon Verzeni he reconstructed, together with the GIP and the PM, all the events that led to Sharon’s death. During the interrogation, Moussa reports the last words said by the 33-year-old and reconstructs in detail all the events.

Sharon Verzeni

The night between July 29th and 30th in Terni d’Isola, province of Bergamo, Sharon Verzeni was brutally attacked and killed. For days the police tried to reconstruct the events of that evening. After having heard witnesses, viewed both public and private surveillance cameras and reconstructed that tragic night, the Carabinieri of Bergamo arrested Moussa Sangare. The 30-year-old, arrested during the night between Thursday 20 and Friday 30 August, confessed to the murder of the 33-year-old.

During the various interrogations, no real motive emerged. Moussa attacked Sharon without a specific reason. Now, together with the GIP and the PM, Moussa has reconstructed all the events of that tragic night at the end of July. Sangare, already known to the police for beatings against his mother and sister, tells the GIP Raffaella Mascarinoe to the PM Emanuel Marchisio every single moment leading up to the murder of Sharon Verzeni.

Moussa left the house he was occupying in Susio late on the evening of July 29 with a kitchen knife. During his bike ride in Terno dell’Isola, he met seven people, all men. The meeting with Sharon Verzeni, the first single woman, occurred around 00:50. The words of Moussa regarding the attack:

“I knew I wanted to stab her. First I apologized for what was about to happen, then I hit her in the chest and back, after chasing her. If she had pushed me I probably would have left. Sharon was shaking and screaming “coward why, you bastard”. I got back on my bike and walked away.”

Moussa Sangare

Once back home, Moussa is overwhelmed by doubts, but not related to the gesture he has just made but to his emotions about it.

“I wondered why I wasn’t crying. I felt like crying but at the same time I felt free.”

A truly weighty testimony that recounts Sharon’s last moments and last words.