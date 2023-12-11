podcast the CaseWhile the whole of the Netherlands is celebrating Christmas, a dead man lies in a corner house in the Rotterdam district of Hoogvliet. It is 36-year-old Danny, who made an appointment with a prostitute. This Daniela is suspected of stabbing him to death. He has no fewer than 214 stab and cut wounds.
Joost de Kleuver
Latest update:
08:20
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#friends #ring #doorbell #Daniela #covers #traces #Danny39s #death
Leave a Reply