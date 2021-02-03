After the millionaire link between Lionel Messi and Barcelona came to light, the Argentine star decided to initiate a lawsuit against the newspaper El Mundo. Now, what his lawyers are studying is how to involve the rest of the people who had access to the information.

The first pointed out is none other than Josep Bartomeu, the former culé president and the same one who received the famous burofax product of Messi’s wear at the institution. The others listed? Carles Tusquets, current administrator of the Catalan team, Jordi Mestre (former sports vice president), Óscar Grau (CEO of Barcelona) and Roma Gómez Puntí (head of the club’s legal services). These people would shortly be those targeted by Messi in Justice.

The shocking cover of the newspaper El Mundo about Messi’s millionaire contract.

Those five people are the ones who would have access to the Argentine star’s contract and could have leaked the document. In turn, the Barcelona Works Council initiated an internal investigation to try to find a culprit. Although they already denied, through a statement, being participants in the leak of all the amounts that entered the coffers of La Pulga.

The table that indicates the clauses and variable income of Lionel Messi in Barcelona. Photo @ElChiringuitoTV

While those involved in the case are being sought, Messi continues to break it inside the court and has just classified together with Barcelona to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Barsa came back from a two to zero down against Granada. The match ended 5 to 3 and, although he did not convert, the Argentine rounded off a great performance.