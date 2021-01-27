He left and is playing golf, but from his palm-fringed Florida haven, former US President Donald Trump also plans his revenge.

Many Americans, including perhaps several Republican figures, who wished the former president would disappear from his luxurious Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach are being disappointed.

As Trump’s impeachment trial in Washington approaches, the mogul is making it clear to Republican senators not to forget that he is a force majeure.

The announcement on Monday of the opening of “the Office of the former president“in his new city of residence was a stark reminder.

“President Trump will forever be a champion for the American people,” the statement said.

Senators are considering Trump’s fate in the first impeachment against a former president. And after last year’s version, it is the first time that a president has been subjected to such a process twice in the United States.

The House of Representatives officially presented the request for impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, which must address it. Photo: REUTERS

But Trump, who won 74 million votes in the Nov. 3 election, in which he was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden, and reportedly has $ 70 million in campaign funding, wants Republican senators to think on their own. future before daring to thwart yours.

At least 17 Republican senators are needed to join the 50 Democratic seats in the upper house for Trump to be convicted. With each passing day, that possibility seems less likely.

Divisions in the Party

Many Republican lawmakers are furious with Trump for the way he incited his followers to march into Congress on January 6 to interrupt the certification of Biden’s electoral victory.

But they also want to regain the majority of the Senate and House of Representatives in the 2022 midway elections and the White House in the 2024 elections.

Many Republicans believe that former President Donald Trump encouraged the violence that ended the assault on the Capitol on January 6. Photo: AP

At least for the moment, Being pro-Trump is the best way to do it.

According to a January poll by the newspaper The Washington Post-ABC NewsAlmost six in 10 Republicans and GOP-leaning independents believe the party should remain under Trump’s leadership.

Trump’s main way of lobbying is threaten legislators who are not loyal to you with supporting his rivals in the party’s primary elections before the 2022 legislative elections.

Trump’s endorsement on Monday of the candidacy of his former press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, for the governor of Arkansas was a clear show of his political strength.

Sanders competes with more prominent figures in the party, but wins the race to be Trump’s most loyal acolyte, so she can expect the payoff.

Senator Marco Rubio, one of the Republicans facing Donald Trump. Photo: AP

For those who didn’t pass the loyalty test, nervous days await.

Punishment of the disloyal

During the four years of his presidency, Trump crushed virtually all internal opposition. And he would like to get revenge for the avalanche of criticism for his actions on January 6.

The list includes the 10 House Republicans who voted alongside Democrats to impeach him, who are likely to face challenges in the primaries.

If Republican senators vote in favor of his conviction, they will be the target of a very hard answer of the former president and the republican bases who believe in his lie that they stole his electoral victory.

In response to reports that Trump is considering the possibility of founding a right-wing separatist party, his adviser Jason Miller dismissed that possibility, telling Axios that the former president supports the Republican Party. For now.

“It is completely up to the Republican senators if this turns into something more serious,” he said.

One of the Republicans feeling the tension is Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who criticizes impeachment as “a waste of time” and calls it “revenge of the radical left.”

But is that enough?

Rubio did not support Trump’s last-minute attempts to avoid parliamentary certification of Biden’s victory, potentially putting him in the crosshairs.

There is much speculation that Rubio’s seat could be challenged in the 2022 primaries by none other than Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the former president and former White House adviser.

Asked about this possibility by Fox News on Sunday, Rubio replied: “I like Ivanka.”

