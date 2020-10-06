Highlights: Rahul reacts to rashness with Rahul Gandhi while visiting Hathras

Rahul said, ‘The whole country is being pushed, what is the matter of pushing me’

Rahul Gandhi fiercely targeted the Yogi government of the Center and the state

Patiala / Hathras

Pictures of the police clash with Rahul Gandhi going to meet the gang-rape victim in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, went viral on social media. Rahul Gandhi fell due to the police raid, after which the UP Police was fiercely criticized. On Tuesday, Gandhi has responded to this incident with him. He told reporters that the entire country is being pushed and beaten. In such a situation, if I got a little shocked, what is the matter?

If you want to stand with farmers, you will get sticks: Rahul

Rahul said that our job is to protect the people of the country. We have to stand with the farmers, but the government is such that if we stand, we will get sticks. He said that the real shock came to the family. Only those who have a daughter can feel it. Rahul said these things while addressing the media in Patiala during the Kisan Nyay Yatra. During this time, he targeted the Yogi government of the state and the Modi government of the center.

Target on Yogi Sarkar

To a journalist questioning, Rahul said, ‘Think of killing your son. When you go to justice, then you are locked in the house. Then the DM came and threatened and told you that if you open your mouth, the whole government will turn against you. Think what will happen to you? ‘ He said that I went to meet the family and said that I have not come here to meet only your daughter and family. I have also come for thousands of women who are raped.

Rahul during Hathras’ life

Rahul also spoke on China dispute

Accusing PM Narendra Modi, Rahul said, “The girl is raped in UP and the entire administration attacks her and the Prime Minister of the country does not utter a word.” Even talking about a dispute with China, Rahul lashed out at Modi. He said that Narendra Modi said that no one took the land of India. Our China has taken 1200 square feet of land because China knows that this person (Modi) who is sitting on top only cares about his image.

Rahul said, ‘Ask any army soldier, he will tell you that Narendra Modi lied to the country to build his image. 1200 square feet of Mother India gave Modi to China in a spur to save his image. He said that Modi is afraid of the media because he thinks that China and the media will spoil our image.