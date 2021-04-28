ofRaffael Scherer shut down

Despite the high number of corona infections, several European countries are starting their first openings. Italy, the Netherlands, Austria and other nations are leading the way.

Munich – While no easing is expected in Germany by the end of June, the first opening concepts are already in place in several European countries. For example, there is great joy in the Netherlands. Because since Wednesday (April 28), according to dpa all shops there open again – even without an appointment. Outside catering is again allowed until 6 p.m. and the night curfew, which has been in effect since January, has also been abolished. Citizens are now allowed to meet two people per day instead of just one. Universities are also allowed to offer face-to-face classes once a week.

The average seven-day incidence value in Holland is around 220. In Germany, on the other hand, it is around 160. While Germany classifies the Netherlands as a high incidence area because of the incidence value, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte described the danger of opening as a “calculated risk “.

Corona in the Netherlands: Scientists fear “code black” in hospitals

Thanks to the vaccinations, he expects a decrease in infections with the coronavirus from the beginning of May. Rutte thus opposed the recommendation of the advising scientists, who only consider the openings to be useful much later. They fear an emergency in the hospitals, which are currently already at full capacity.

If the number of infections does not go down, it would be called “Code Black”, according to the doctors. That would mean that the hospitals would then have to decide who can be helped – and who cannot. So far, around a third of adults in the Netherlands have been vaccinated against the coronavirus at least once.

Corona in Italy: Opening of outdoor restaurants – despite high incidence

And in Italy, too, the population is coming back to life. Prime Minister Mario Draghi opened outdoor catering in all “yellow zones” with moderate infection rates on Monday (April 26). There are currently 15 areas, including Milan, Rome and Tuscany.

Open-air cultural sites, such as open-air theaters or cinemas, may also open subject to certain conditions. In contrast to the Netherlands, however, in Italy there is a nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to the risk of infection. The average seven-day incidence there is around 150, similar to that in Germany.

Corona in Austria: President Sebastin Kurz wants to open almost everything in mid-May

France is also daring to open its doors for the first time. For example, President Emmanuel Macron decided last week that daycare centers and elementary schools may again offer full face-to-face teaching from Monday (April 26). On-site teaching is important to “fight against social and fateful inequalities”. Further opening steps, such as the opening of the outdoor catering from mid-May, are already being planned. In France, the incidence value is around 300.

Austria is also planning major opening steps from mid-May. According to Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, full face-to-face teaching will once again take place in all schools from May 17th. From May 19, the lockdown should be lifted almost completely. Gastronomy, theaters and other cultural sites as well as trade fairs and congresses should then be allowed to reopen their doors. According to Kurz, the tourism branch should also be resumed as a result. In the Alpine republic, the seven-day incidence is slightly higher than in Germany, at around 170.

Corona in Switzerland: concerts and soccer games allowed in front of an audience

In the neighboring country, Switzerland, museums and shops have been open for a long time. But that’s not all: According to the Swiss Minister of Health Alain Berset, despite the high number of infections, they want to “take a little more risks” because of the progress of the vaccinations. Therefore, outdoor restaurants, theaters and cinemas have also been open again since mid-April. Even open-air live concerts and soccer games in front of an audience are permitted under certain conditions. In Switzerland the incidence is currently around 170.

Poland is also daring the first easing because, according to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the third wave has already broken. Cosmetics studios are already allowed to reopen there. From May 4th, shopping centers, hardware stores and furniture stores as well as art galleries and museums will open under certain conditions. The opening of the outdoor restaurants and hotels is then planned step by step from mid-May. Indoor gyms, swimming pools and restaurants are also slated to open at the end of May. The seven-day incidence there is also around 170.

Corona in Great Britain: England is racing ahead – beer gardens are already open

When it comes to openings, the UK is way ahead of most countries in Europe. It has been possible to sit outside in restaurants and bars across the UK since mid-April. While England began taking these steps earlier, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland had taken a little longer to decide about hairdressers and beer gardens and only opened at the beginning of this week. In the UK, the incidence is currently just 25. One of the lowest values ​​in terms of infection rates in Europe.