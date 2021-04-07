It is Saturday, October 24, 2020. Two months before Lionel Messi pulled the rope until it broke, but the play was truncated and the Argentine star, disgusted, annoying, tired, was still in the team, being part of a formation as frayed as his relationship with the club where he grew up and played all his life.

That Saturday, for the seventh day of LaLiga and in an empty Camp Nou, Real Madrid won 3-1 and added fuel to the fire. It smelled like an awkward transitional season. It was the beginning but the end could already be seen. With President Josep Maria Bartomeu making water, with Ronald Koeman taking false steps, with reinforcements that did not measure up and longed for stars that smiled with other shirts. And above all, with the sad idol as an iconic sign of what was happening. To make matters worse, the defeat against Real Madrid was linked to a draw with Sevilla, the fall against Getafe and another equality against Alavés.

Six months later, Real Madrid appears again.

But the panorama in Barcelona is different. The atmosphere looks much more tidy in all its areas: Joan Laporta won the elections and commands the club with the support of the majority, the coach knew how to pass the storm and adjust the pieces, and on the field the team gave positive signals that transformed the weight of a transitional season in the illusion of a year with a comeback and a happy ending.

There is only one thing that Barcelona had at that time when everything was dark and now it no longer has: the Champions League. Paris Saint Germain’s 4-1 hit in the first leg of the round of 16 in Spain was the last straw and marked the hinge of the Bartomeu cycle. The assumption of Laporta came with harangue to go in search of the comeback in Paris but there was no place for patriates and the culé team said goodbye quickly to the most important tournament.

It changed Messi’s mood and the context of the club, from the leadership to the team. Photo: AP

He could have gotten into a slide, but he knew how to get out.

That is why now the numbers that break through are different. Won 51 out of 57 possible in the last 19 LaLiga games and, beyond the pronounced slippage of Atlético de Madrid by Diego Simeone, it was the Catalan team itself that earned the right to depend on itself to win the local championship.

In the absence of 9 dates, Koeman’s men were one point behind Cholo’s and they have to face the second weekend in May at the Camp Nou. For Aleti, the equation also turned around: what until recently was a phenomenal campaign (of the first 10 matches of the tournament, they won 8 -including Barcelona 1-0- and drew two), beating the two most powerful of Spain and which seemed to lead them towards an inevitable conquest, mutated into a suspenseful ending that may leave sequels because, like his escort, The elimination in the second round of the Champions is attached, opposite Chelsea.

Barcelona won the last 6 league games: Elche, Sevilla, Osasuna, Huesca, Real Sociedad and Valladolid. Aleti, in that same period, won three, tied two and lost one.

On the horizon of Messi’s team, decisive days loom: on Saturday April 10 at 4:00 p.m. he visits the Santiago Bernabéu to face to a Real Madrid to whom the classic falls in the middle of the Champions League quarter-final series against Liverpool (won the first leg 3-1 this Tuesday).

Seven days later, in Seville, Koeman’s team can lift a trophy in the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao.

How he comes out standing in these two games will mark the team’s spirit for the final stretch of LaLiga.

Then, the panorama (in the previous one) does not include high-risk crashes beyond the duel against Aleti. The run for Barcelona will be: Getafe (15th), Villarreal (6th), Granada (9th), Valencia (12th), Atlético de Madrid (1st), Levante (11th), Celta (8th) and Eibar (19th).

The fixture of Simeone’s team is of similar weight: Betis, Eibar, Huesca, Athletic Bilbao, Elche, Barcelona, ​​Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Valladolid.

After a start to the League with impressive numbers, Aleti fell so far this year and the end will be exciting. Photo REUTERS

In the third step of LaLiga is Real Madrid, two from Barcelona and three from Atlético. And although for now he has the guns in the Champions League, he did not get out of the fight. Although it is worth noting that the last four dates for Zidane’s men are against teams that today are within the top 10 of the table: Sevilla, Granada, Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal.

The image of the rear-view mirror obliges not to pass final sentences. In Barcelona, ​​what was a cycle adrift and a lost season got back on track and found tangible motivations and goals again.

Griezmann is no longer the dark side of Luis Suárez’s departure, Dembelé went from being the meat of memes to becoming a fundamental piece, De Jong gained confidence, the youths were connecting and adding minutes, Sergiño Dest left behind the stage fright and Busquets He has a reel left for one last dance.

And Messi smiles. He puts his vote in the ballot box to be first in line to support Laporta. Enjoy with your family a new award. If that Saturday, October 24, the Argentine had faced the classic two months after having slammed the door in the wrong way, now he is two months away from being able to leave through the front door and without the need for explanations.

But the context changed. And it can keep changing.