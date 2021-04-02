Summer is approaching and it arrives with future plans hand in hand for teams with needs. If you move the transfer market tree, A good number of rumors are already falling, but there is one that dominates the rest at the moment, the race to take over Erling Haaland. Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, United, Chelsea and Liverpool dream of the Norwegian. However, there is another great in Europe who is looking for a goal, but his economic situation does not allow him to put the radar so high, Juventus.

The Cristiano Ronaldo earthquake is still present in Turin. The Portuguese’s flirtation with Madrid has increased the urgencies in the Juventus Stadium offices, since they must monte a team of guarantees so that CR7 does not decide to leave at the end of the season. Dybala’s low hours, with his future even more cloudy than Cristiano’s, leaves Morata as the only attacking partner for next year. For this reason, the names of Agüero and Moise Kean gained strength.

However, in the last hours, it is the PSG striker who takes the lead, as reported Tuttosport. Kean left Juve in 2019 to join Everton. The bet was powerful, 27 million for a 19-year-old boy (he is now 21), and it did not work out. So last summer came to Paris with the intention of resuscitating sportingly. And boy he has. 17 goals in 33 games and the feeling of being more titular than Icardi: he has paid him with the same currency that the Argentine used with Cavani last year.

No future at Everton

In a few months he will return to Goodison Park, but the Italian newspaper states that Ancelotti will not have Moise, so the intention is to get the best possible economic return from its sale. This is the biggest novelty of the moment, since Everton’s position towards the Italian international was not yet known. The amounts for which the player would stamp the return ticket have not transpired (has a value of 30 million in Transfermarkt), but the proximity of positions between the footballer and Juventus. As well as the good harmony that exists between both parties and Mino Raiola, agent of our protagonist. So, Mino It works that there is a satisfactory agreement for all those involved.

Although you can’t forget the Agüero factor. Where the Kun ends can directly affect Kean and it is that, in addition to Juve, PSG has both in their sights. Pochettino asked the Argentine upon his arrival and now that he is free to negotiate after confirming his goodbye to City, they will return to the charge. Barça also bets strongly on Agüero. Many ‘and sis‘who will accompany us during these months.