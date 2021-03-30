On sunny spring days in Paris, and Britain With its highest temperature in 50 years, Covid has transformed its scenery and lifestyle into two different worlds.

When French President Emmanuel Macron must decide whether to further accentuate the confinement this Wednesday given the real possibility of 700 deaths a day from coronavirus and overflowing intensive therapies, the British are enjoying their slow but sure recovery of freedom. They have more than 30 million vaccinated and frolic in parks and beaches. But they cannot leave the country, under penalty of a 5,000 pound fine.

A third wave It has forced French epidemiologists to call on President Macron to accelerate his confinement, before having a health spill situation worse than that of the first wave. They want me to accentuate the restrictions and do not abandon the other oncological patients and with severe operations, which the Covid is going to evict from the hospitals at this rate. There are already more than 4,800 interned in intensive care. The peak is expected in two weeks.

A Sanitary Council will meet on Wednesday. Afterwards, the head of state will speak to the country, before the start of Holy Week and with 16 departments in red and seriously confined, with restrictive measures to go out to the street or to another region from the country.

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, rejects a new confinement, despite the call of epidemiologists. Photo: EFE

France isolated

Under criticism, Macron believes that he has no “mea culpa” to perform. But the country ranges from 40,000 to 45,000 cases a day and is isolated from its neighbors. You can only enter France for 12 reasons established in a severe attestation of honor.

France and Italy closed the common border on Tuesday. Morocco also does not authorize flights to or from France to its territory.

The curfew It starts daily at seven in the afternoon. Bars, restaurants, museums, cinemas and boutiques are closed, plus gyms and swimming pools.

But the doctors demand “a severe confinement”, to prevent the current South African, Brazilian and British mutations, which are in the country, from expanding. An epidemic within the epidemic of the original virus, with the British mutation as the majority and extremely contagious. But not well known to specialists.

Traffic controls on the border between Spain and France, in Le Perthus, this Tuesday. Photo: AFP

President Emmanuel Macron has plunged into the crisis in such a way that he considers himself an epidemiologist, who does not listen to the advice of his scientists and resists confinement. Their fear is that a more severe lockdown will not be obeyed and will have a greater impact on the presidential elections.

Macron consults all published studies, analyzes them and discusses them with the health minister, Olivier Veran, or the scientists, disagreeing with him.

It is not what epidemiologists think. “It is naive to believe that the president is an expert in epidemiology because he reads everything about that domain. Knowing how to read is one thing, understanding the game is another ”, declared the epidemiologist and specialist in biostatistics Dominique Costagliola when arguing about the new presidential wisdom.

The medical directors of La Asistance Publique -Hopitaux de Paris (AP-HP) announced that they were willing to select patients to live or die. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire replied that “that’s the red line.”

The British, in the sun

In Great Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson released the “lockdown” a bit with a slogan: “Have fun.” He opened parks, swimming pools, meetings, picnics, even fearing a regression after Easter.

But under the immense Pressure of the conservative party, which requires him to open the economy, even plans to reopen bars and pubs this summer that is approaching in the kingdom. This Monday was the first day without only being killed by Covid in Great Britain.

The inhabitants of London turned to the parks on Tuesday, after months of confinement due to the coronavirus. Photo: REUTERS

People flocked to parks and beaches on Tuesday as Britain recorded what could be the hottest March day in over 50 years.

The heat wave, which began on Monday with the easing of closure restrictions, brought temperatures of 24.2 ° in St James’s Park in central London.

That’s slightly below the UK’s warmest March temperature of 25.6 °, recorded in 1968, in the Cambridgeshire village of Mepal.

Boris Johnson urged the public to “enjoy the beautiful weather,” when Covid-19 rules were changed to allow outdoor group exercise and gatherings of up to six people in public spaces and private gardens.

Britain has already vaccinated 30 million people against the coronavirus. Photo: EFE

Sports competitions

Among those who benefited from the easing of the restrictions was the Cambridge University Women’s Regatta team, which was seen practicing on the River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire.

They will participate in the boat race against Oxford University on Sunday, with a new route planned between Ely and Littleport in Cambridgeshire rather than along the Thames, due to Covid-19 concerns.

Cyclists, golfers and outdoor swimmers were also quick to take advantage of the relaxed weather and rules. The South London Pool Lidos, the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park and Hampstead Heath were full of swimmers.

Dozens of tourists gathered on the cliffs along the Birling Gap in East Sussex, while others were seen playing badminton and paddle boarding on Brighton Beach.

A group of fishermen were enjoying the sunny weather in Dever Springs, near Winchester, Hampshire, where the fish are said to have gained weight because they have been able to feed continuously during the lockdown.

Crowded beaches

In Devon, the Coast Guard warned people to be careful when swimming or enjoying water sports in the sea. It was after a couple got trapped that a cliff collapsed on them at Charmouth Beach, just across the border in West Dorset. A search and rescue helicopter took them to safety.

Elsewhere, police warned people to obey restrictions after crowds were seen drinking and fighting in Nottingham Arboretum, a popular city park.

It was seen groups hugging, taking off their masks and spraying drinks in the air as hundreds of people descended into the park.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers would seize alcohol from people in parks and deploy additional patrols to avoid similar scenes.

Scotland’s highest temperature of the year was equaled by 19.3 ° at Aboyne in Aberdeenshire. That of Northern Ireland was set by 17.3 recorded at Helen’s Bay in Co Down.

Steve Ramsdale, the chief meteorologist for the Met Office, said temperatures would begin to drop as cooler air moves through the Northeast on Thursday.

But the British do not want to hear the bad news and enjoy the sun and heat, after months of confinement. They dream of a “pint” of beer in a pub garden, the next step.

Paris, correspondent

CB