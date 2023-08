How did you feel about the content of this article?

Floods in Bangladesh already leave at least 55 dead. | Photo: vobangla.com

While the fire ravages Hawaii, in the United States, in Asia the floods provoked by monsoon season leave victims in China is at Bangladesh. In Xian, capital of Xianxim Province, northwest China, landslides caused by heavy rains killed 21 people.

In Bangladesh, this Sunday (13) 55 deaths have been recorded since the beginning of August, as a result of floods and landslides, especially in the southeast of the country.

According to information released by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, the catastrophe in China takes place at a time when the country is facing a volume of rains in summer exceptionally high. The situation is aggravated by the passage of two typhoonsthe Doksuri and the Khanun, which left a trail of destruction and influenced the climate.

In addition to fatalities, the rains affect the lives of more than a million people in Bangladesh. The rains are the strongest recorded in recent years.

According to the news portal VoaBangla.com, the Chittagong region received humanitarian aid worth GBP 250,000 for flood-affected communities. With the amount, more than 18 thousand people affected in Bandarban, Rangamati and Cox’s Bazar, where the 55 deaths were registered, will receive assistance.

Humanitarian aid will be granted by the United Kingdom in collaboration with Caritas Bangladesh and ActionAid Bangladesh and will be used to purchase food, drinking water, hygiene and health kits, as well as maintenance of shelters.

Hundreds of villages in the region were affected by overflowing rivers. The day on which the highest rainfall was recorded, August 7, had 312 millimeters of rain. The death toll should only be confirmed, in fact, when the waters begin to recede.