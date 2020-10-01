Donald Trump and his wife Melania after the first debate against Joe Biden, September 29, 2020 (SAUL LOEB / AFP)

The United States has a bit of a hangover the day after the chaotic first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The US president is quite happy with the way this debate has unfolded. He said it Wednesday evening in front of his supporters gathered in Duluth (Minnesota) for this new meeting in the campaign for the American presidential election. “I really enjoyed myself Tuesday night during the debate with Sleepy Joe, Trump says, giving Joe Biden one of his favorite nicknames, ‘Sleeping Joe’. And we won it largely. You know what ? In the history of cable television, it is the largest audience ever. “

In truth, the Nielsen Institute had 73 million viewers. It’s not bad, but it’s much less, for example, than the first debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016, which had 84 million viewers. And that’s much less, for example, than a Super Bowl finale which typically draws between 100 and 115 million viewers. No offense to the outgoing president, Tuesday night’s debate did not break any audience record.

Donald Trump is satisfied, which is not necessarily the case with the organizers. And the journalist, Chris Wallace, who hosted or tried to facilitate this debate. The Fox News reporter is literally aghast. In an interview at New York Times (article in English), he said to himself “Desperate, not for me, but for my country. I never thought it would go off the rails that way.” Same feeling on the side of the organizing committee of the presidential debates which, for the next two duels, is thinking about new rules, additional tools that will be imposed on the Republican and Democratic teams. One of the ideas, in particular, would be to make sure that the organizers could mute the microphone of one or the other if they interrupt their opponent or the presenter. The decision should be taken within the next 48 hours and apply from the next debate on October 15 in Miami.

This second debate will take a slightly different form. It will be on the format of a “town hall”. The two candidates will be interviewed by about fifteen American citizens and a journalist. It was the format planned from the start. Maybe it will bring back some calm and serenity. So it’s October 15 in Miami. And before that, on October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah, it will be running mate Mike Pence’s duel against Kamala Harris, who everyone hopes will behave a little better than the two contenders. presidential.