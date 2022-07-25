While Diana was dying of hardship, Alessia Pifferi strolled through the streets of Leffe, smiling and holding hands with her partner

While little Diana died of starvation alone, in what should have been her loving home, her mother Alessia Pifferi she was smiling and carefree at the village party. This is what was told by the inhabitants of Leffe, the town where her partner lives and where her mother went in the six days of abandonment.

Everyone is shocked by what happened to the child, from the inhabitants of her city to those of the municipality of Leffe. The latter told of having seen Alessia Pifferi and her 58-year-old partner, stroll carefree for bars, shops and during the village festival.

When someone asked her where her daughter was, the 37-year-old replied that she had left her at the sea with his sister. And meanwhile, as Diana died of starvation, she smiled and didn’t worry about having sentenced her to death. She hoped that what she had left her was enough, this of hers her justification to the investigators.

Even when she realized that too many days were going by and that perhaps this time could have ended differently from the other times, during which she had been away for up to 3 days, she chose to don’t interrupt those days with your partner. She had to understand if with him there was the possibility of a future.

To those who asked her, because by now we all knew her, she replied that the child was with her sister at the seaside. She was very serene and had fun.

It is not the only lie told to the inhabitants, Alessia Pifferi had told a shopkeeper that she had lost his mother, who died of Covid. But little Diana’s grandmother is fine and lives in Crotone: “I’m getting ready to go to his funeral.”

She lived a life of lies, she said she was a child psychologist, but the woman was unemployed since 3 years.

When he had to go to his partner, he would tell him that he preferred to leave his daughter with his sister or the babysitter so he could breathe a little. And he instead he left her at home, alone, with a bottle of milk, inside a prison. She last time she was gone for six days, no one heard Diana cry, the windows of her house were locked. No complaints, no cry for help. The child died of hunger, of thirst, of the heat. Diana is died of hardship, completely alone. And, in the meantime, Alessia Pifferi strolled smiling hand in hand with her man.