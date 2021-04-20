While he said that he hopes that the Supreme Court “will rule in the next few days” on the constitutionality of the DNU, which suspended face-to-face classes until April 30, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta reiterated that the responsibility for education “lies with the City, not with the Nation”.

He did so by defending his rejection of the decision of President Alberto Fernández, which further triggered the differences between the Buenos Aires administration and the national Executive.

“I am always open to dialogue. On Friday I met for two hours with the President. But if they make a decision that they do not consult us and that for us in the City is not correct, I have the responsibility to defend education in the City. Education It is the responsibility of the City, not the Nation, “said Larreta in statements to radio Subway.

