While Angel Cabrera continues to be imprisoned in a prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, his case continues to make people talk in the corridors of the Cordoba courts. Now, the golfer added a new inconvenience: Miguel Gavier, who represented him in the case in which he is accused of gender violence, resigned his defense.

Meanwhile, it is expected that his extradition to Argentina will be expedited after the Superior Court of Justice of Córdoba finished sending all the formal documentation to Brazil.

This Wednesday there were important movements around the criminal case for gender violence against the golfer, although he had to change his representative on the fly. Now, Carlos Hairabedian will defend him.

News in development.

JPE