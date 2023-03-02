The days seem to be longer, but the sad reality is different for the renowned Colombian tiktoker and model Daniela Aldana Pinzon. It is as if time had stopped and her world of adventure, videos, modeling, studying and her daily life in San Pedro Sula, Honduraswould have stopped completely.

Almost two weeks after being the victim of a brutal beating On the part of her partner, the young woman is making slow progress in her recovery, after receiving medical attention.

She can barely move after the blows she received to her body that caused multiple fractures to her face and various parts of her body after the savage violent attack she suffered from her boyfriend. Isaac Sandoval.

“Miraculously she’s not dead”, comment some of his closest friends after seeing a video that was recorded by one of the cameras in the sector in which the violence with which his attacker acted is shown.

On Tuesday, through a statement, the directors of the Mario Catarino Rivas Hospital, in that city, reported details of the current state of health of the tictoker.

After knowing a first diagnosis after the attack, it was possible to establish the seriousness of the attack that the young woman received, apparently after an argument with her partner.

According to the medical report, the Colombian woman must undergo a reconstruction of your teeth, after the loss of several of its pieces. He also has a broken jaw, in addition to severe bruises and bruises on his body.

Apparently, the seriousness of the blows received to his face, specifically to the mouth, caused major injuries for which a maxillofacial doctor he must rebuild the young woman’s teeth. In addition, she requires a wheelchair to get around while she regains mobility in her legs.

Meanwhile, the attacker is free, after a controversial decision by a judge, and is doing community service -sweeping the streets and cleaning walls of public buildings- ordered by the courts, a sanction corresponding to one first assault on the young woman occurred on September 18, 2022. At that time he was convicted of domestic violence and the sentence imposed was to comply with these tasks, in addition to a restraining order for the young Colombian, a sanction that he did not comply with.

The Colombian model, who lived in Honduras years ago, is recovering from the brutal beating her partner gave her. Photo: Taken from Instagram danielaaldana52

What psychologists at the service of the Special Prosecutor for the Protection of Women of that country deduce is that what appeared to be the complete happiness of life as a couple in public life, in private was an anguishing torment for the Colombian, since that it was not the first time that he had received such violent treatment, which was not only physical but also psychological.

The young man, for his part, was released despite being a repeated abuser.

The night of the attack



The 23-year-old Colombian woman was about to lose her life in an event that has been widely documented in the media and has caused a stir not only in San Pedro Sula but also throughout the Honduran territory.

According to the investigation by the authorities, new details of the attack that the woman received in the early morning of February 18 were revealed. According to the detectives, the brutal violent attack by the young university student took place around midnight on Las Torres Boulevard in that city.

According to witnesses, Daniela was with Isaac at a party in the renowned Hotel Mata Colonialwhere an argument began between the couple.

Sandoval apparently claimed his girlfriend in an apparent fit of jealousy, and minutes later they both left the place to return to their residence.

During the journey, when they were traveling along Las Torres boulevard, in the northeast of the city, the Colombian, who is well known for her videos on social networks, was furiously attacked.

The young man would have hit and kicked his partner several times until he left her unconscious on the pavement. Not enough with that, the attacker got into his car, went back and tried to run over the Colombian. Those images were recorded on one of the cameras in the sector.

Daniela was taken by her partner to the hospital in an unconscious state and with severe blows and fractures to her body.

Subsequently, Sandoval himself, cynically, appeared before the police to file a complaint against the victim, and stated that he had been the victim of an attack by his partner caused by jealousy.

However, after learning about the facts and the videos also recorded by witnesses of the violent act, which later went viral on social networks, the police officers arrested Sandoval at the same police station, the place where he had gone to file a complaint of mistreatment. .

right there it was accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of the crime of habitual family abuse, due to the aggressions that his partner had generated. According to information obtained from the prosecutor’s records, it was not the first time that Sandoval had attacked his girlfriend.

The Colombian was treated at the Mario Catarino Rivas hospital, where she was also assessed by a maxillofacial medical specialist. Photo: Taken from social networks

But what has the community of San Pedro Sula even more outraged is that after the defendant statement hearing, Sandoval Ayala was released after receiving precautionary measures by a judge, who made that decision when she did not find sufficient evidence and can defend herself in freedomdifferent from the crime of attempted suicide that the victim’s lawyer argued.

After learning of the fact, the renowned Honduran lawyer Cristopher Zelaya showed his indignation and lashed out at the Honduran justice system, after Sandoval was released. The legal professional manifested himself through his social networks: “Not everything legal is fair”, he stressed.

“I feel shocked. I briefly comment on the case: Isaac Emanuel Sandoval Ayala brutally assaulted his partner named Daniela Aldana Pinzón, such a cowardly action was not enough for him, he proceeded to run her over with his vehicle and leave her unconscious,” he described on his Twitter account.

The lawyer assured that there are videos that are strong evidence against the attacker.

“The Public Ministry is empowered to act ex officio since it became a fact of public knowledge,” added Zelaya.

And then he wondered and lamented: “Do you know what is sad? They accused him of the crime of habitual family abuse and they imposed alternative measures other than preventive detention, yes, just as you read it”.

Zelaya explained that, according to his criteria, the accusation against Isaac Sandoval fell far short.

“He could perfectly have killed the young Daniela Aldana, who is worth mentioning as she is of Colombian nationality,” he pointed out on his social network.

“This situation exposes the serious shortcomings of our system of administration of justice and the little or no commitment to society of some Agents of the Public Ministry. What message do we send to the victims with this resolution? How do we motivate them to report? When will they make profound changes to the Penal Code? This is only one case of thousands who remain anonymous. We strongly condemn any action or omission that constitutes violence against women,” she concluded.

They try to increase crimes



The Special Prosecutor for the Protection of Women will extend the initial request against Sandoval, the Public Ministry reported. Lorena Cálix, head of communications for that institution, indicated that they will seek this Friday to include the crime of attempted homicide.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office now directs its accusatory strategy to expand these crimes seeking a sentence that obviously allows the case not to go unpunished,” explained the official.

According to groups of women’s rights defenders, Daniela Aldana’s attacker should not have been released with alternative measures because it is not a case of family abuse, but rather a attempted murder.

Daniela Aldana is a young woman who is passionate about good food and beach sports, and often shares her life on social networks, which is why she has become a well-known and beloved public figure in Honduras, where she has lived for years. . Until a week after the attack, Daniela kept some images on her Instagram account in which she posed with her boyfriend, but during the week she deleted all the photos in which they were both.

Through social networks, friends and fellow students of Daniela carry out a campaign to raise funds in order to pay for the extensive and expensive medical treatment of the Colombian, which includes tomographies, specialized examinations and surgeries, in addition to the reconstruction of your teeth.

His treatment is specialized, the care and recovery of his health have a high cost that must be paid by the patient, since the questioned judge did not take this measure into account so that it would be borne by Sandoval.

Will stay in San Pedro Sula



Judicial authorities explained that the young Colombian woman was offered refuge in a house in the cities of La Ceiba or Tegucigalpa to avoid further aggression; but “she refused to leave the city of San Pedro Sula,” because, according to her, she has the support and care of a friend there.

“Add the home medical care that was offered to her and what she gave up, as a doctor friend is treating her at her clinic,” added the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Special Court Against Domestic Violence announced a series of protection measures for the tiktoker. The objective is to prevent future attacks by her boyfriend, Isaac Sandoval Ayala from Sampedrano, a situation that could have been avoided if the judge had issued an arrest warrant while in prison.

The young woman was assigned a psychologist to support her mental state and ensure her recovery from possible trauma following the violent beating she suffered. The professional will also focus on the media trauma caused by the news and how it will affect her because she is far from her relatives.

This Friday, March 3, the defendant must appear before the judge at the initial hearing where the Prosecutor’s Office will present evidence against him and could even reclassify the crime depending on the medical opinion issued by the judicial doctors after assessing the magnitude of the injuries caused and the consequences that may remain for the Colombian.

Sandoval Ayala is charged with the crime of habitual family abuse, which, according to the Honduran Criminal Procedure Code, carries a sentence of two to four years in prison.

For now, and while the process against the attacker progresses, Daniela seeks, on the one hand, that in his case justice be done and, on the other, to fully recover from the brutal attack to leave that nightmare behind. She hopes, with the passage of time, to return to her daily exercise routines, return to classes, and resume her taste in content creation, a task that has already made her famous in Honduras, where she is recognized for the diversity of the videos she publishes. Upload to your social networks. She doesn’t expect more than that, that her days will go back to being like before.

