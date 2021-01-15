“Another Superclásico in the final of the Copa Libertadores?”

Words more, words less, the question was bouncing in all the spaces destined for football talk since the night of December 23, when Boca advanced to the semifinals of the main club tournament in America by eliminating Racing (River had qualified for that instance six days earlier). In some cases, it was not even a question, but a sentence. It was presumed that the two most important teams in the country would surpass Palmeiras and Santos, as if they were amateur teams. The results are visible. And, as the only man who held the presidency of Argentina three times explained, the only truth is reality.

There were recent antecedents that could invite that confidence. In 2020 there had been nine direct elimination clashes between Argentine and Brazilian teams: three for the Copa Libertadores and six for the South American. Eight had resulted in victories for the national representatives. Only Unión, in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana, had capitulated to Bahia, which later fell to Defense and Justice. But at the time of the steaks, with more or less brilliance, with more or less suffering, the Brazilians showed the plate in the Libertadores, the tournament par excellence in this part of the planet.

Palmeiras left River on the road and will play his fifth final of the Copa Libertadores. (Photo: Amanda Perobelli / EFE)

The combo between those numbers, the desire of some, the (commercial) interest of others and a pinch of chauvinism gave a clue to that excessive optimism that even reached the ears of the other side of the border. Once the semifinals were over, the answer came. “Everyone was waiting for a final between Boca and River and the journalists were looking to get accredited for that match on January 30 at the Maracana, but finally Palmeiras and Santos are going to play it. I would like to congratulate Brazilian football because this is our triumph ”, he celebrated Cuca, the coach of Peixe, after Wednesday’s 3-0 at the Vila Belmiro stadium.

Were there reasons to be sure that the teams led by Marcelo Gallardo and Miguel Ángel Russo would win their series? Or, seen from the other side, were there reasons to dismiss the two groups from São Paulo so lightly? A slightly broader review in time and something more dispassionate would perhaps have been a good vaccine to immunize those who made euphoria their flag and ended up infected by the virus of the events.

Flamengo, the champion of the last edition of the Copa Libertadores. (Photo: Luka Gonzales / AFP)

Palmeiras and Santos will decide in 15 days who gets the 2020 edition trophy of the Libertadores. In 2019 Flamengo lifted the cup at the Estadio Monumental de Lima after defeating River in the final. And in 2017 Gremio became champion by beating Lanús at the Néstor Díaz Pérez stadium. Only Gallardo’s team could go bankrupt in this four-year period the hegemony of the ensembles of the country of samba and bossa nova.

If the survey extends to a decade, the dominance becomes even more noticeable. Of the past ten editions, six were won by Brazilian teams. And the winner’s name was never repeated. It was achieved by Inter (2010), Santos (2011), Corinthians (2012), Atlético Mineiro (2013), Gremio (2017) and Flamengo (2019). Palmeiras could join that list or Santos could be the first to repeat in this period.

Gremio won the 2017 edition of the Copa Libertadores after defeating Lanús in the final. (Photo: Eitan Abramovich / AFP)

And if the last 30 years are taken into account, the Brazilians also send: they won 14 titles, divided between San Pablo (three), Inter (two), Gremio (two), Cruzeiro, Vasco da Gama, Palmeiras, Santos, Corinthians, Atlético Mineiro and Flamengo (one each). There were also nine finalists from that country. In those same three decades, Argentina had 10 champions (Boca four times, River three, Vélez, Estudiantes and San Lorenzo one each) and 6 finalists.

The other six titles in that period were for Olimpia (1990 and 2002), Colo-Colo (1991), Once Caldas (2004), Liga de Quito (2008) and Atlético Nacional de Medellín (2016).