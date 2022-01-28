Mexico.- The Mexican journalist, Carlos Loret deMola criticized President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, pointing out that while he preaches austerity using it as a slogan of his administration, one of his sons lives abroad in great luxury, in houses with a private cinema, swimming pool and luxury vans.

This is how the journalist accused him in his new episode, of “Loret Chapter 69” by Latinus, in which I break down the great contrast between what he preaches in his government and what his son lives abroad.

“This president who has devoted himself to criminalizing any economic success, this president who lectures on austerity. And who says that he lives without bank accounts and with 200 pesos in his wallet. This president owes the country an explanation… The life of luxury abroad led by the son of the president of Mexico, Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran, the mansions in Houston, the car he drives. Everything contrasts with the official speech of his father, the official speech of austerity “mentioned Carlos Loret de Mola.

According to research carried out byr Latinus and Mexicans against Corruption in impunity details that the “mansion” in which AMLO’s eldest son lives, has all the luxuries in its 447 square meters of construction.

The images were revealed by Latinus and Mexicans against Corruption / screenshot

In this sense, the investigation lists that the house has fine stone and wood finishes, four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, three parking spaces, a double-height living room, a kitchen, a bar, a game room, and a cinema.

While the one in the back has a 23-meter-long pool with a heating system, a large patio where there is also a kind of country room with a full kitchen and special gas grills for Texas barbecues.

The investigation details that this house, located on a plot of around 2,500 square meters in an exclusive area of ​​the Jacobs Reserve subdivision in Houston, Texas, where most of the properties have a value of more than one million dollars (20 million of weights).

Likewise, it mentions that the property in 2019 and 2020, when it was inhabited by José Ramón López Beltrán and his partner, belonged to Schilling Keith, who was an executive of Baker Hughes, an oil company that has current contracts with the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador for more than 151 million dollars in works for Pemex and also supplies compressors and pumps for the new Dos Bocas refinery in Tabasco.

While the other house in which the president’s son currently lives, located in the town of Shpers in Harris County, also in Houston, is two-story, has five bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, on a plot of 1,100 meters the which only in cadastral value has a value of more than 7 million pesos.