What are the best cryptocurrency brokers, banks, platforms and exchanges for 2023? Even this year WhichBroker.coma portal specialized in providing guides in the world of online trading, has released the 2023 Awards with the winners of the thirteen categories examined.

The last few years have seen a period of intense competition in the online trading industry. During the Covid period, thousands of new traders and investors entered the industry for the first time. Then the 2022 bear market came to a sharp halt.

«2023 brought with it many challenges for investors: skyrocketing inflation, rising rates and stock markets that have not fully recovered from last year’s losses», he claims Alfredo de Cristofaro, Founder of QualiBroker. «In this context, those online brokers and banks who have helped customers protect their portfolios, educating them and providing them with the necessary tools for proper risk management have stood out».

And in the end, the best brokers and banks are those who have been able to respond to the growing needs of customers, continuing to improve the offer of services that have made them successful up to now.

The QualiBroker Awards are assigned through a evaluation methodology well defined. Depending on the benchmark category, scores are assigned based on broker safety, fees charged, ease of use, access to markets, and other factors.

These awards therefore represent real recommendations for Italian investors, thanks to which it will be easier to make some delicate decisions in terms of personal finance, such as choosing the broker or platform that best suits your investment needs.

To see the full winners list and score explanations, visit the winners page QualiBroker Awards 2023. Here are the winners of the QualiBroker Awards 2023 for each of the thirteen categories:

1. Best Online Broker 2023: DEGIRO

2. Best Broker for ETFs and Investment Funds: Scalable capital

3. Best Stock Broker: XTB extension

4. Best Withholding Broker: ActivTrades

5. Best Broker For Futures And Options: MEXEM

6. Best Forex Broker: Tickmill

7. Best broker for trading CFDs: Pepperstone

8. Best Social Trading Platform: Collective2

9. Best Trading Platform: IBKR Trader Workstation

10. Best Trading App: IBKR Global Trader

11. Best non-European broker: Advantage

12. Best Cryptocurrency Exchange: Binance

13. Best Online Bank: Phinecus

Who is WhichBroker

Founded in 2018 by Alfredo de Cristofaro, QualiBroker.com is the reference site in Italy for comparing online banks and brokers for online trading. The reviews and analyzes on financial intermediaries are based on an evaluation methodology that uses a combination of qualitative and quantitative metrics, originating from the collection of thousands of data points.

Finding the right platform to achieve your financial goals is more challenging than ever given the abundance of online brokers and banks in the market. To simplify the selection process, QualiBroker has created an extensive list of reviews and rankings that allow any investor to find the right broker in a short time.

Over the years, QualiBroker has helped thousands of investors find the brokers and platforms most aligned with their profile, allowing them to save hours and hours of individual searches.

