This week it has been reported about the start of the America Cup of the 2024 edition. Officially, the contest will start next Thursday, June 20, 2024, where they will participate 6 invited Concacaf teams.
“There are exactly 365 days left for the 48th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 to start, which will be played from June 20 to July 14, 2024, in the United States. The contest will have 16 participants, 10 CONMEBOL teams and 6 from CONCACAF, as guests”published CONMEBOL.
Which will be the 6 CONCACAF teams invited to the Copa América 2024?
Likewise, in this contest 6 teams from the Concacaf area were invited, which will start between Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, curacao, Costa Rica, The Savior, Panama, Grenade, Surinam, Martinique and Hondurasin the Concacaf Nations League tournament, which begins in September 2023.
“We are happy to officially announce the opening and final dates of the 2024 Copa América, a new edition in which we will invite you to celebrate and live the passion that this competition makes us feel”said Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL.
When does the Copa América 2024 end?
The 2024 Copa América will end on Sunday, July 14, 2024, where the winner of the competition will be announced, giving a total of 25 days of competition.
Where will the Copa América 2024 be held?
The contest will take place in the United States, and will feature the participation of the 10 CONMEBOL teams and the 6 Concacaf teams.
In which cities and stadiums will the Copa América 2024 be played?
So far, it has not been determined in which cities the competition will be hosted, a case that continues to be studied by the organizers.
#CONCACAF #teams #invited #Copa #América
Leave a Reply