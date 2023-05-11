













Which was better on Metacritic? Elden Ring or The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Elden Ring finished with an average of 96 on Metacriticwhereas, at the time of writing this article, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it also has a 96. If we are going to compare them, well, at the qualification level they are on the same level, but there is a slight difference between the two titles.

if you check Metacritic, Elden Ring has an average of 96 and with 91 grades, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It has 96 and 87 ratings. The other difference is that the Nintendo Switch exclusive game has a rating of 60, while the lowest rating for Bandai Namco’s game is 80.

This could be said to generate a debate about what kind of rigor video games are rated, especially those that are generating expectations as high as the two aforementioned.

When is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming out?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It comes out on May 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch and is priced at $70 in the United States. How are you doing in Mexico? On Amazon you can find it in its standard edition at 1,592 MXN.

On Gameplanet, the new Nintendo game has a presale price of 1,599 MXN, what we could consider to be a kind of base price. On the other hand, it seems that Liverpool sold out its pre-sales too, because online it is no longer possible to reserve it.

Now, if you buy it digitally, you are fortunate that you will receive a good amount of coins in exchange which will help you claim other digital games. The options are there.

