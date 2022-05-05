As much as the chuletón machotes cry and kick, vegetable burgers are increasingly present in Spanish stores and supermarkets. Whether they are vegans, vegetarians or simply people who want to eat less meat for health reasons or environmental awareness, consumers of this product are growing, and the industry responds to this demand with proposals that try to imitate the flavor and juiciness of beef.

Today’s tasting is precisely about that type of hamburger that looks like meat. and the taster is Martha Martinezresponsible of my vegan diet and knowledgeable about them. Martinez blindly tested nine brands, and reviews of him ranged from good to dire. If you want to see them, you just have to watch the video above.

TASTING VEGETABLE BURGERS

Beyond Burger

Natural I am

Garden Gourmet

LIDL Next Level Burger

Gerble

Heura Burger

Very Burguer Delatierra

Green Cuisine Findus

BurVeg