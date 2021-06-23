The World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned of the greater transmissibility of the B.1.617.2 or Delta variant of Covid-19, which is predominant in India of this strain, warning that the relaxation of measures could motivate its expansion.

At a time when vaccination campaigns are taking place all over the world, it is important to understand which vaccines will be more effective against this variant, which may soon become dominant, surpassing the British one.

WHO and the scientific community agree that Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer a good level of protection against the Delta variant. However, it is noteworthy that strong immunity is only achieved with the second dose, that is, with the full regimen.

“The two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca are effective enough to control this variant, provide a good immune response and are effective in preventing hospitalization,” explains Ignacio López-Goñi, microbiologist at the University of Navarra.

However, it is important to note that “a certain leakage of neutralizing antibodies was detected at the experimental level, and consequently, a lower efficacy, with only one dose of vaccine”, adds the specialist.

The fragility of the single dose is being felt, especially in the UK, where more than 80% of the population already has at least one dose, and even so the emergence of the delta variant has led to a sharp rise in cases and a delay of one month in the final phase of deconfinement.

With regard to the remaining vaccines already approved by the European Medicines Agency, Janssen and Moderna, there are currently no studies that demonstrate the effectiveness or loss of effectiveness in relation to the Delta variant.

