Indian vaccine can also be effective The Oxford University vaccine has raised hopes in the initial trial. The vaccine has been successful in triggering the immune response. According to the ICMR, vaccines made in India can also prove to be effective as their composition is easy and safety is ensured.

Vaccine approvals affect half the people CDSCO stated in the draft note that it plans to approve Kovid-19 vaccines that prove effective to at least 50% of the people in the Phase 3 trial. Till now, the leading vaccines have produced better results, especially after the second dose.

This is the latest status of vaccine in India Three vaccines are currently undergoing human trials in India. Permission for trial of vaccine approved in Russia may also be obtained soon. Currently the phase 3 trial of the serum instituted by India is developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Apart from this, trials of ICMR-Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D are also being conducted on humans.

It is difficult for the vaccine to affect 100% of the vaccine for Kovid-19. This is what Dr. Balaram Bhargava, Director General of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) is saying. He said that none of the vaccines made for diseases associated with the respiratory tract have been 100% effective. According to Dr. Bhargava, 50–100% bearing covid vaccine can be approved for use. Dr. Bhargava’s statement came just one day after a draft guidance note issued to Corona Vaccine of the Central Drugs and Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), India’s drug regulator. CDSCO suggested that researchers should not only look at the ability of a vaccine candidate to prevent infection, choose a vaccine that would prevent serious infections.