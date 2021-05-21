More of 200,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, with the complete schedule, in the Region of Murcia, according to the latest data updated by the regional government. In total, until May 18 they have been administered 611,085 doses.

The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, considers that “vaccination is progressing at a good pace in the Region of Murcia”, since at least 30% of Murcians have received the first dose.

Murcian people over 80 years old have already received the vaccine, while citizens who are in the following age group (between 70 and 79 years old) have a coverage of 92% and those under 70 already go for 77%. This means that very soon it will be the turn of the younger sectors of the population.

If you are wondering what vaccine can you get according to your age, These are the prophylaxis that Murcians have as established in the mass vaccination protocol against COVID-19 in the Region of Murcia.

70 and 79 years



Type vaccines are used MRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) or the Janssen vaccine, depending on the national strategy for this group at the time of vaccination.

60 and 69 years



Used Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca), although vaccination can be completed with any of the available vaccines according to the national strategy after completing the vaccination of groups 5A (people 80 years of age and older) and 5B (people between 70 and 79 years of age).

50 and 59 years



They are using the vaccines available, for the moment, excluding Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca), as long as the restriction of use in children under 60 years of age is maintained.

The Minister of Health, Juan Jose Pedreño, has confirmed that the Region will follow the recommendations of the Ministry and those under 60 who were vaccinated with AstraZeneca, before its veto in this age sector, will receive the second dose by Pfizer. However, anyone who prefers not to mix vaccines can choose to complete the regimen with a second dose of AstraZeneca.

40 and 49 years



Will be used the vaccines that are considered based on availability, the context of the pandemic, and the evidence.

According to López Miras, vaccination of people between 40 and 49 years of age will begin “without any doubt” at late May or early June in the Community if the process “evolves as before”.

30 and 39 years



Of the vaccines authorized by the EMA only Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen are suitable for those over 18 years of age, as can be seen in the indications of these. However, the one developed by Johnson and Johnson is only being applied to those over 50 due to the appearance of thrombotic events as side effects.

At the moment, the Region of Murcia does not include this age group in stage two of the mass vaccination protocol against COVID-19.

Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura have been the first communities to announce the vaccination of people between 30 and 39 years from midle June, while Madrid and Catalonia they trust they can do it starting in July.

Under 18 years of age



The vaccine Pfizer indicates that it can be used in over 16. Therefore, from 16 years of age onwards, only this authorized prophylaxis could be used.

Under 16 years old



For the moment there are no vaccines authorized by the EMA that can be administered to children under 16 years of age. However, USA authorized on May 11 the use of Pfizer in over 12 years. The EMA could soon authorize its application in young people between 12 and 15 years old.

Pregnant



According to the protocol followed by the Region of Murcia, pregnant or lactating women will be vaccinated with mRNA vaccines (i.e. Pfizer or Moderna) “When it corresponds to them according to the prioritization group to which they belong.”

Very high risk people



People with conditions of very high riskfrom 16-18 years People in group 5B (people between 70 and 79 years of age) will be vaccinated in parallel, if not before by age group.

Any of the licensed vaccines will be used, but preferably mRNA vaccines, maintaining the interval of 21 or 28 days (depending on whether it is Comirnaty or Moderna vaccine, respectively).